Country Bay Music Festival Brings Biggest Country Music Acts to Miami

MIAMI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, in conjunction with its South Florida-focused live events division, EngageLive! announced today that the inaugural Country Bay Music Festival is set to take place on November 11-12, 2023, on the grounds of the iconic Miami Marine Stadium, just minutes from downtown Miami on Key Biscayne.

Headlining the festival's standout slate of performers are perennial country music chart toppers – Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, and Lee Brice – who collectively have amassed 56 No.1 country singles, as well as numerous GRAMMY® nominations and country music awards. Also headlining is recent CMA Award winner for "Best New Artist" and "Female Vocalist of The Year", Lainey Wilson, a spitfire, singer/songwriter from Louisiana who scored her own No. 1 in 2020 with Things A Man Oughta Know. Wilson most recently snagged six nominations to lead all others at the upcoming CMT Music Awards.

For his part, Thomas Rhett, a chart-topping machine with 18 No. 1 country classics, including his latest smash Half Of Me, cannot wait to get the fiesta started. "I'm pumped to announce that I'll be performing at the first-ever Country Bay Music Festival this November alongside some of your favorite country music artists," says Rhett.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of this premier country music festival in Miami, bringing together the best of country music across the vibrant and energetic backdrop of this magical city. Our goal is to create a memorable experience for music fans and our partner sponsors alike, and ultimately to establish Miami as a destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world", said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Country Bay Music Festival promises to be the leading country music event of the year. With an unforgettable weekend, in one of the sexiest cities in the world, the festival will showcase the best in country music, with performances from some of the biggest names in the industry, as well as up-and-coming artists who are making waves in the country music scene.

Sam Hunt, known for blending country with pop and R&B, owns nine No. 1's, including Body Like A Back Road and 23. Chris Young, who is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, has reached the apex of the country charts 11 times. And eight of Lee Brice's 18 singles have been chart toppers, including A Woman Like You and Hard To Love.

Lainey Wilson, who joined the cast of the hit TV series Yellowstone, can't wait to bring her chart-topping hits to the festival. "It's official! I will see y'all in sunny Miami at the Country Bay Music Festival this November," says Wilson. "We're gonna be right on the water, so bring your boots, bring your hats and bring your boats", she added.

"With an incredible lineup of the top country music artists and a picturesque waterfront venue that has a long history of iconic country music shows, including Jimmy Buffet and Kenny Rogers among others, we are confident that Country Bay Music Festival will be a must-attend event for years to come", said Tony Albelo, CEO of EngageLive!.

Rounding out the festival roster of front-line country artists are fan favorites Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH and veteran country-rocker Elle King. Joined by a mix of hot new talent including Restless Road, Blanco Brown, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, and David J. Also appearing at the festival are upstart artists with Miami roots–country-Latin duo Kat & Alex and Neon Union.

The two-day festival will not only host one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, but it will also offer a variety of activities, including "The Saloon Experience", a 360-degree country-themed bar with a Texas-sized assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, and tequila. Fans will also be able to enjoy other festival experiences, including sponsor activations, games, culinary indulgences, photo booth opportunities, line dancing, a mechanical bull, and enjoy a ride on a giant Ferris wheel. In true Miami fashion, Country Bay Music Festival, will offer fans the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass.

Tickets for Country Bay Music Festival will go on sale on Tuesday, March 14th, at 10:00 a.m. EST and they are expected to sell out quickly. For more information about Country Bay Music Festival, including the full lineup of performers and ticket information, please visit https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/.

