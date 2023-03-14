AviaGames Makes Mobile Gaming More Convenient and Accessible with Pocket7Games WebGame

No Download Required: New Web Games Brings Popular Skill-Based Card Games, Sports Games, Puzzle Games, and More to Users Anytime, Anywhere

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced the Pocket7Games WebGame, its mobile browser-based games solutions. With the new Pocket7Games WebGame, gamers can play Pocket7Games titles without needing to download an app, making gaming more accessible. The mobile gaming industry is constantly changing and driving more interest from users across all levels of gameplay. The new WebGame is an important growth initiative from AviaGames as the company continues to evolve and open up Pocket7Games' selection of skill-based games for even more players to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

"Our goal with the new WebGame is to bring the vast variety of fun and challenging Pocket7Games titles to even more users without the need to download an app – it's a simple click and play option that we are excited to share with mobile gamers," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "As we continue efforts in driving this industry forward, AviaGames is focused on expanding to reach even more players and create an inclusive space where all gamers can come and enjoy their favorite games, no matter what platform they are on."

Offering all the excitement, entertainment and prizes that Pocket7Games app users have access to, gameplay in the new WebGame will remain the same so current players won't need to spend extra time getting acquainted. Users will experience some slight changes in layout and interaction when accessing the WebGame. However, the design is intended to deliver seamless transition from the app to your web browser to ensure the best user experience.

Other key WebGame details:

Current titles available include Solitaire!, Bingo Clash, 21 Gold, Match 'n Flip, and Tile Blitz, with more to come.

The new WebGame and Pocket7Games app are fully interoperable, allowing players to log into their existing accounts across both platforms so they keep gameplay and prize history without needing to update information.

Currently, WebGame supports more than 80 percent of the Pocket7Games app functions, including the prize withdrawal process.

The WebGame is only available for mobile browsers. If a desktop browser is used to access the WebGame, a QR code will open to scan for app download with a reminder to use a mobile browser.

https://webgame.pocket7games.com/ , or visit the Pocket7Games website at https://www.pocket7games.com/webgame. Players can access the WebGame directly at, or visit the Pocket7Games website at

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, casino, math, and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $1.4 billion in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

