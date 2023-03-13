MyyShop debuts on SXSW 2023, speeding up its US expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop, a cross-border social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, made its first appearance at the SXSW Creative Industries Expo. on March 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas, amid its expansion in the United States, aimed at attracting youngsters in the country to leverage its worldwide robust supply chain to tap global trade.

SXSW is one of the largest gatherings of entrepreneurs, innovators, and disruptors in a wide variety of industries, such as technology, music, and film, who are dreaming of a better way to make the extraordinary happen.

MyyShop's exposition at SXSW will last from March 12 to 15, at booth #1023 inside the Hall 4, Austin Convention Center. On the last day, mindfully curated, MyyShop is hosting a panel discussion at 14:30 on Austin Industry Day (March 15), at the Next Stage of SXSW The Creative Industries Expo, under the theme of Unlocking the Power of Social Commerce and sharing how to boost business using the platform. MyyShop allows content creators to have a personalized shop that lets them tailor-make their products for their specific audience/community, offering AI product discovery features and a robust supply chain to stock up the store, along with logistics and payment services. Content creators can design their own storefronts and add not only the items they want to sell but also social links, blog posts, and articles to make the shop feel more personal.

"This is only the beginning of MyyShop's expansion in the US, as I firmly believe social commerce is set to take the world by storm after taking over Asia," said Diane Wang, founder, chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group. "In 2020, the number of buyers on social media platforms reached 80 million, up 30% year-on-year. In addition, 54% of Generation Z shoppers and 58% of Millennials agree that social platforms and influencers are the best way to discover new products," she said, emphasizing that MyyShop is what content creators need to sell their products to many more people.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that allows effortless selling on social media. MyyShop aims to provide content creators with online store creation tools, as well as AI-powered, tailored product recommendations that their audiences will find irresistible, allowing them to sell with confidence knowing the products are in demand and backed by a world-leading supply chain that delivers to increase earnings quickly. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the US and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

