IRTH Communications Sponsors the 35th Annual ROTH Conference in March 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing, and strategic consulting services to high-growth potential small-cap companies, is proud to announce that it is once again sponsoring the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 12–14 at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications said, "We are honored to once again be supporting Roth and the vibrant financial community that they have built around their prestigious, annual conference. We have clients presenting from the oncology, biotech, semiconductor, and consumer electronics space. We look forward to facilitating meaningful connections and sharing valuable ideas with the investment community."

About the 35th Annual Roth Conference

The 35th Annual ROTH Conference, hosted by Roth MKM, will be held on March 12–14, 2023 and feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment. For more information, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit: www.irthcommunications.com.

