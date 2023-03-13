First-of-Its-Kind Neuromarketing Analysis of Super Bowl Ads for CRM Marketers

KERN's report measures the effectiveness of persuasion of Super Bowl LVII commercials using neuroscience

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KERN, an Omnicom CRM Agency, today announced the release of its groundbreaking report, Lessons for CRM Marketers From The Neuroscience Behind 2023 Super Bowl Ads. The report provides an in-depth analysis of how well commercials from advertising's biggest stage first appeal to a consumer's primal brain before they can be understood by a consumer's rational brain. This process is also called System 1 and System 2 Thinking.

While trackers such as the USA TODAY Ad Meter rate ads based on what consumers say they like or dislike about them, neuroscience confirms that likes do not translate to purchase intent. KERN's report scientifically measures how consumers process, consider and remember these multimillion-dollar Super Bowl ads and evaluates them for their effectiveness of persuasion.

Under the supervision of renowned neuroscientist Dr. Christophe Morin, a selection of high-profile Super Bowl commercials was analyzed using the direct observation of viewers, including eye-tracking, facial expressions monitoring and interest measurement. KERN has then advanced these findings and written lessons that are designed to help CRM marketers connect the power of brand storytelling to their customer communication programs through neuroscience principles of persuasion. This is done by applying the six stimuli of the primal brain to creative: Personal, Contrastable, Tangible, Memorable, Visual and Emotional.

"For the first time, we took the learnings garnered from an extensive scientific review of this year's Super Bowl ads and applied them to the world of CRM marketing," said Russell Kern, CEO and Founder of KERN.

About KERN

KERN is an agency within Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. With a passion for driving revenue growth at speed and scale through the power of neuroscience, data-driven targeting and brand-to-demand marketing, KERN is a leader in CRM for Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.kernagency.com or email info@kernagency.com.

