Combined Therapeutics Granted Patent for its mRNA Vaccine Platform by USPTO

BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Therapeutics Inc. (CTx), a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of mRNA therapeutics with a novel modified-mRNA platform to prevent infectious diseases and treat cancer, today announced its intellectual property position reinforcement in mRNA vaccine technology with the issue of U.S. Patent 11,596,685 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 7, 2023.

This patent recognizes significant innovative research and development advances by Combined Therapeutics in the mRNA vaccine field and covers its vaccine compositions which include its proprietary mRNA MOPCTx (Multi-Organ Protection) technology to deliver viral or bacterial antigens in combination with a panel of molecular adjuvants. These mRNA-expressed antigens and adjuvants together are formulated in a delivery vehicle and can be used to develop both preventive as well as therapeutic vaccines against serious infectious diseases and cancer.

"We are still only at the beginning of where our mRNA platform can take us in our efforts to further optimize global mRNA vaccine safety and efficacy," said Romain Micol, M.D., MPH, Ph.D., the company's president, chief executive officer and co-founder. "This recognition of our scientific advancements supports our development of next-generation mRNA medicines and strengthens our position as a leading innovator in vaccine technology."

As made evident by the recent pandemic, the world is increasingly in need of affordable, safe, and effective vaccines. CTx's MOP technology offers a flexible mRNA platform that can be engineered to meet specific vaccine needs and demands. This platform allows vaccine antigen expression at the site of injection, where it is needed, while restricting expression in key organs such as the heart, liver, and kidney. Additionally, when combined with a molecular adjuvant, the CTx mRNA platform enhances several critical vaccine immunogenicity parameters including extending the duration of immunity, decreasing the needed vaccine dose and improving the protection of vulnerable populations.

About Combined Therapeutics

Combined Therapeutics Inc. (CTx) is a privately held biotechnology company developing the next generation of high value mRNA vaccines to protect everyone including vulnerable populations from global infectious diseases as well as to treat cancer. The company's unique and proprietary mRNA platform with an increased safety profile, due to controlled biodistribution and high specificity, is built around Multi Organ Protective (MOPCTx) binding miRNA sequences combined with therapeutic mRNAs, allowing the targeting of therapeutic protein expression in specific tissues while reducing off target effects to protect key vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. The company's initial focus is on developing vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for infectious diseases and oncology indications with plans to initiate clinical development in 2024.

Combined Therapeutics is based in Boston and has international operations located in London and Paris. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.combinedtx.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

