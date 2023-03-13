Alumobility Webinar Will Reveal How Aluminum Delivers Cost Savings and a Smaller Carbon Footprint to Last Mile Delivery Vehicles

Alumobility Webinar Will Reveal How Aluminum Delivers Cost Savings and a Smaller Carbon Footprint to Last Mile Delivery Vehicles

Association will highlight study showcasing the important role aluminum can play in the

logistics transportation industry of the future

ZURICH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, a global association committed to helping advance the adoption of aluminum by automakers, is conducting a webinar that outlines the results of a recent technical case study demonstrating the important part that aluminum plays in the logistics industry, specifically how it can add cost savings and reduce carbon footprint of Last Mile Delivery Vehicles (LMDV).

(PRNewsfoto/Alumobility) (PRNewswire)

Last mile delivery refers to the last leg of a parcel's journey from the manufacturing plant to its final destination, typically a residence or retailer. Compared to longer haul vehicles, LMDVs are smaller and lighter to enable them to easily maneuver residential streets.

The rise of the global ecommerce market, which reached $16.6 trillion (USD) in 2022 and is expected to reach $70.9 trillion (USD) by 2028, has contributed the exponential growth of the LMDV market. As ecommerce grows, so will the need for efficient, environmentally friendly and cost-effective LMDVs. Alumobility's webinar will illustrate how aluminum is the ideal material to help reach those goals.

Airing on March 14, at 11:00am CET and on March 16, at 11:00am EST, the Alumobility webinar supports the organization's mission to advance the use of aluminum in vehicles through technical studies, collaboration, information, and sharing valuable insights. The webinar replay will also be available through the Alumobility website.

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit organization works toward one common goal: informing the industry of the benefits of incorporating aluminum into vehicle design with a primary focus on the advantages of lightweighting. Aluminum solutions are up to 50% lighter than steel; this lighter weight contributes to enhanced automotive safety, performance and sustainability.

"The industry recognizes the importance of lightweighting, resulting in its greater use in vehicle designs. This webinar will explain the benefits of lightweighting Last Mile Delivery Vehicles with aluminum, including lower costs and fewer CO2 emissions. At Alumobility, we provide the insight, proficiency and technical expertise to enable automakers to leverage the numerous benefits of aluminum," said Prof. Mark White, Technical Director of Alumobility.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Alumobility's Mark White, Karisma Leftinger and Phil Dodge will provide these key topics and takeaways:

Discover how an aluminum-intensive Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Body-in-White (BIW) allows for a 47% mass savings while consuming 8% less energy than a steel BIW BEV;

Learn how aluminum-intensive BEVs reduce costs for fleets by 45% vs steel Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), and 5% vs steel BEVs;

Understand how a reduction in battery cost and other savings with Aluminum Intensive Vehicles (AIVs) outweigh material costs for automakers;

Learn about the benefits of AIVs for vehicle fleets, including improved corrosion and durability performance, and less brake and tire wear due to weight reduction

This webinar is part of a series of studies, conferences and events to inform automakers and the industry about the value of aluminum's lightweighting and its many other benefits for lighter, safer, more sustainable vehicles.

To register for the webinar, follow this link: News & Events - Alumobility

About Alumobility

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Working with global automakers, Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alumobility