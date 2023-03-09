DocuSign Announces CFO Transition Plan

Cynthia Gaylor to step down as CFO later this year; Company commences search process

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Cynthia Gaylor has informed the company that she intends to step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer in the coming months. DocuSign has initiated a search led by Chief Executive Officer, Allan Thygesen, to identify the company's next CFO. Gaylor will remain in her role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement and filing of the company's Q1 FY2024 results.

Gaylor was appointed CFO in September 2020, and prior to that served as a member of DocuSign's Board, including as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"Cynthia has been an instrumental part of DocuSign's story. We have benefited from her unwavering commitment and leadership these last few years, and we are grateful for the strong foundation she leaves behind," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "Her countless contributions include guiding the company through tremendous growth and serving as a stabilizing force during significant market adjustments and leadership changes. I want to thank her for her partnership during my tenure as CEO and her willingness to support a seamless transition before she moves on to her next opportunity."

"It has been an honor to serve as DocuSign's CFO the past few years, and to work alongside the talented team we have in place across our CFO organization and DocuSign more broadly. Together we have played an important role in shaping how the world agrees. I am proud of what we accomplished together and am excited for the future," said Cynthia Gaylor, CFO of DocuSign. "DocuSign is well positioned for success, and I look forward to ensuring a seamless transition in the coming months."

Gaylor's planned departure is not a result of any disagreement regarding the company's financial statements or disclosures.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

In a separate press release issued today, DocuSign announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

