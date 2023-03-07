XCMG Crane to Debut Three U.S.- Tailored Cranes at CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20, 2023, XCMG Crane launched three models of cranes for the North American Market. They will be on show at CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023, the largest construction tradeshow in North America, taking place in Las Vegas between March 14-18.

Held every three years, it is one of the world's top three construction tradeshows, among BAUMA and INTERMAT. XCMG Crane will present its latest local customized models XCT60_U, XCA150_U and XCR100_U at XCMG Machinery's booth (Booth #: F9413), which measures 3,901.9 square meters, an 115% increase compared with the last fair.

XCT60_U is a large tonnage boom truck designed for the North American market, with an industry-leading performance in its class.

The length of the 5-section boom is 154 ft, with its lifting performance 3-5% any of its competitors in North America. Its superstructure can be mounted on the local mainstream Kenworth 5-axle chassis and is also adaptable to the chassis with single steering axles, floating axles and three-axle drives in the USA, and the chassis with dual steering axles and three-axle drives in Canada. Additionally, it can realize construction site transfers with a full counterweight, conforming to road permits in key states and regions with reduced costs.

Improved functions such as centralized lubrication, a small remote controller, a hydraulic proportional slewing brake pedal, as well as optional equipment, such as a basket, wireless remote control, and boom head camera can bring extra convenience.

The increased internal space of the new cab, optimized layout of instruments and switches, as well as the Human-machine interaction (HMI) system with touch display makes it more user-friendly.

XCA150_U is the latest all-terrain crane launched for the North American market.

With the 6-section boom of 203.4 ft and a single-cylinder pinning telescoping system, it can reach a maximum lifting capacity of 150 USt, the maximum lifting height of 303.5 ft, and the maximum working radius of 236.2 ft. The modified counterweight can meet different slewing radius.

XCA150_U can be matched with different dollies (three to five axles), and the axle load can meet the requirements of all regional licensing in North America. With the 525/80R25 tires equipped as standard, the high-speed turning maneuverability is improved by 15%, the off-road ability is improved by over 20%, and the emergency braking distance is shortened by 15%.

The HMI system, intelligent crane boom technology and intelligent traveling control system offer the smartest operation planning and safety protection. Thanks to the wireless remote control, an individual can complete the operations of outrigger extending/retracting, lifting, luffing, slewing, counterweight assembly/disassembly and jib folding/unfolding.

XCR100_U has the best lifting performance among similar range tonnage products, 3%-19% ahead of competitors. Its boom length is 157.4 ft with a wide working range. Three telescoping modes provide higher efficiency and better adaptability. Slewing angle self-adjusting and multi-mode steering technology with one-key selection make the minimum turning radius only 21.3 ft, the smallest in the industry.

The crane is environmentally friendly due to an energy-saving hydraulic system, hydraulic torque converter system and ECO energy-saving control, reducing the comprehensive fuel consumption by 15-24% and the high-speed driving fuel consumption by 20%. With a large displacement dual variable piston pump and automatic dual pump control, the working efficiency is increased by 13%, and the inching control and smoothness are increased by 20%. The HMI system also integrates loading planning, fault self-diagnosis and driving safety detection, greatly improving crane safety.

On CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023, XCMG will bring a top-ranking engineering machinery show to global users with its digitalized, intelligent and environmentally-friendly brand-new products.

