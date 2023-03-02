Web3 Social Platform DSCVR Launches Bitcoin Airdrops and Tipping

Launches ability for users and partners to airdrop, tip and use Bitcoin seamlessly on the social media platform.

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSCVR, a pioneering project in the social finance (SocialFi) space, announced today it has become the first Web3 social platform to integrate Bitcoin for both airdrops and tipping – an advance for the SocialFi movement it will mark with a major BTC rewards campaign.

DSCVR users and project partners will now be able to airdrop, tip and transact with BTC, opening new routes for the monetization of content unavailable to creators and projects on traditional Internet platforms.

"This is a major step forward in the intersection of social media and cryptocurrency, and we believe it will have a significant impact on the future of both industries," Rick Porter, CEO and Co-Founder at DSCVR said.

"Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency out there. Its millions of hodlers and projects that use BTC should be able to benefit from the innovative monetization strategies that combine social media and Bitcoin"

This integration is enabled through DSCVR's use of Internet Computer (ICP), a blockchain protocol that can run a Bitcoin node without a bridge. This opens up the potential for new forms of DeFi activity in the future.

To celebrate the start of this new era, DSCVR kicked off a four-week reward program that will see active users share in 1 BTC ($23k) in prizes.

About DSCVR

DSCVR (pronounced "Discover") is a boundary breaking Web3 social network that combines a familiar social media context with underlying crypto and fintech functionality. With 195K+ users, DSCVR is the largest, most rapidly adopted Web3 social network and SocialFi product. The platform has become a launchpad for tokenized communities where users can gate based on token ownership, configure governance, airdrop token rewards and earn digital assets. DSCVR's focus on providing users with the most diverse set of features available in Web3 social media, along with its unique combination of Web2 accessibility combined with Web3 technology, has made it a popular choice among content creators and community builders.

View original content:

SOURCE DSCVR