Pedro Salles, a top agribusiness executive, joins Agro.Club in Brazil to lead growth and development in the country

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since entering Brazil last year, Agro.Club has been experiencing strong adoption of its B2B marketplace with a growing number of farmers, grain companies, and transactions. With a deep understanding of the Brazilian grain trade, Pedro Salles joins Agro.Club Brazil as its Chief Executive Officer. His appointment will drive the business to the next market expansion phase. Agro.Club's marketplace fills a large gap in the digitalization of the grain trade by making it more efficient, risk-free, and transparent for all participants.

Pedro Salles has over 15 years of executive experience in agricultural commodities trading. Through his years of leadership at Gavilon and Agribrasil, he played a key role in building and managing the trading businesses for these successful companies.

Mr. Salles joins the Agro.Club Brazil team of agriculture professionals and will oversee all strategic and operational aspects of the company's business to establish it as a major and value-added player in the local market.

"I am confident that my experience in agriculture commodity trading in Brazil and internationally will accelerate the company's success both locally and globally. I am inspired by the way Agro.Club is integrating digital technologies into a complicated grain trade process," says the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Agro.Club's Full-Stack B2B Grain Marketplace aims to add more value and convenience to all the participants. Its algorithms analyze thousands of offers in search of the best supply-demand match. Quality control, logistics, and financing are also carried out by the company, making grain deals secure and hassle-free for the farmers and grain companies.

"I am thrilled that Pedro Salles decided to lead Agro.Club Brazil and put all his efforts and expertise into the development of our grain trading marketplace," says Egor Kirin, CEO of Agro.Club. "Pedro is one of the most successful executives in the ag-commodities space, with a comprehensive perspective and understanding of LATAM markets. With him on board, we will be able to expand our global grain marketplace faster and fulfill our mission of making the global food supply more secure and sustainable. The platform has already found its market fit with over 40,000 farmers and grain companies worldwide, of which over 5,000 are from Brazil."

Agro.Club is a US-based AgTech company now present in three of the largest agricultural hubs. It runs a full-stack global grain marketplace, enabling its users to trade grain worldwide. The company has over 200 employees globally and a top-tier executive team with global agricultural, digital, and fintech expertise. Agro.Club raised capital from marquee international investors such as Rabo Frontier Ventures (Rabobank), Speedinvest, VentureFriends, and Elevator Ventures (Raiffeisen Bank).

