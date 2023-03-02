Cleaning Without Plastic Waste: Cleancult Teams Up with Walmart in National Retail Launch to Debut Patented Carton-Packaged Home Care Products

Leading Sustainability Innovator Expands Mission to Reduce Plastic Waste with Refreshed Packaging and New Scents at Walmart Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult, a disrupter in the home cleaning space on a mission to remove single-use plastic waste from the household cleaning category, today announces its largest retail expansion to date into more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Through this new class of trade, Cleancult will bring their first-to-market, paper-based refill cartons of hand soaps, dish soaps, all-purpose cleaners, and laundry into the homes of even more customers.

Both Cleancult and Walmart are committed to becoming more regenerative through their products and business practices. By harnessing their patented carton technology, Cleancult is proud to support Walmart's goal to avoid or reduce one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of emissions from its global value chain by 2030. Cleancult has been recognized as a Giga-Guru by Walmart as part of its supplier engagement platform Project Gigaton™, the top recognition status for suppliers engaging with Project Gigaton. The Giga-Guru status acknowledges companies that are driving sustainable impact by setting SMART goals that are shared publicly and report having reduced or avoided emissions in at least three areas (of a possible six: energy use, nature, waste, packaging, transportation, and product use and design). In addition to implementing these goals, Cleancult is an Activator in the U.S. Plastics Pact, a global network driving change to ensure that all plastic packaging be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. Further pledging their dedication to plastic reduction, Cleancult is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, supporting the collaborative's mission to take meaningful action toward packaging sustainability.

"We welcome Cleancult to Walmart. Cleancult's commitment to plastic elimination is the kind of innovations we need at scale to collectively reduce plastic use and become more regenerative. At Walmart, our purpose is to help people save money and live better - collaborating with suppliers such as Cleancult on products that make the more sustainable choice more accessible for our customers is a great example of how our purpose comes to life," said Jennifer R. Jackson, SVP, Household Essentials, Walmart U.S.

A digitally native company founded in 2019, Cleancult's unique refillable model transitions seamlessly to brick-and-mortar due to their comprehensive refill system: instead of repeatedly buying single-use plastic bottles, purchase a refillable glass dispenser that you'll never need to replace along with soap refills in recyclable, paper-based cartons, reducing the never-ending cycle of plastic consumption when it comes to conventional cleaning products. This simple household swap reduces plastic waste created from typical home cleaning routines by 90% and can have an enormous planetary impact. By making the switch to a system like Cleancult's recyclable paper-based carton model, consumers can eliminate over 330 million pounds of plastic from entering the environment each year.

Kicking off with their best-selling Hand Soap, Dish Soap and All Purpose Cleaner, Cleancult products will roll out in-store and online at Walmart over the coming months with additional cleaning categories to follow, totaling over 3,100 points of distribution. In tandem with the Walmart launch, Cleancult is also unveiling a fresh new look and feel to its brand, debuting a premium packaging design and fresh scent portfolio. Ever the champion of progress over perfection, Cleancult will incorporate new and improved formulas over the next few months as part of its commitment to delivering the best possible clean. New fragrances across dish soap, hand soap, laundry, and all-purpose cleaners include Wild Lavender, Lemon Verbena, and Sea Minerals.

"Over the past year, Cleancult has been rapidly expanding our distribution across various shopping channels throughout the U.S and we are thrilled to team up with Walmart on our largest retail endeavor to date.," shared Co-Founder and CEO of Cleancult, Ryan Lupberger. "As the first retailer to showcase our full lineup of household essentials in the new Cleancult branding, Walmart's like-minded objectives to reduce single-use plastic waste and drive environmental change for our planet makes this collaboration even more impactful." Lupberger continued. "As we further our mission, the goal to bring accessible sustainable solutions to more and more people is not only a fundamental business model, but also an innate responsibility to our community and the cleaning industry. Through key retail partners, including Walmart, we have grown the brand's retail presence by 7,500% since 2019 and are excited to continue on this positive growth trajectory."

Driven to reduce single-use plastic waste, Cleancult has disrupted the household cleaning industry as the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents into paper-based cartons, delivering a sustainable alternative to plastic packaged cleaning supplies. Recognized for these efforts, Cleancult has been named the 2022 Sustainability Award winner by the Business Intelligent Group, an award program that rewards business executives, departments, products and entire organizations for their innovation and leadership.

Available in-store and online at Walmart, Cleancult's refillable cartons will start at $7.48 and the reusable corresponding glass dispensers can be purchased for $8.98 each. For more information on Cleancult's full suite of sustainable products, visit www.cleancult.com or www.walmart.com.

Founded in 2019, Cleancult, the first company to successfully package soaps and detergents into recyclable paper-based cartons, is on a mission to take on the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret: plastic waste. By switching to Cleancult's first-to-market refillable system featuring paper-based refill cartons and reusable glass dispensers, making the simple swap from traditional cleaners with plastic bottles to Cleancult reduces plastic waste by 90%. From laundry detergent to all-purpose cleaner to hand soap and dish soap, Cleancult's safe, efficacious formulas leave your home smelling heavenly while also protecting the environment. Cleancult has been featured on the Today Show, CNN, Fast Company, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine, and more. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to box out plastic and find a store near you, visit their website at www.cleancult.com or on social media @Cleancult.

