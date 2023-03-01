UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya Debuts Its First Ever Wellness Event

Aura Wellness welcomes a multi-day health & wellness experience for the body, mind and soul

MIAMI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the redefined, adults only all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, announces its very first health and wellness multi-day journey, Aura Wellness. From June 23-July 4, the hotel's immersive programming invites guests to soak up several days of enriching and lively wellness practices. Surrounding the five key components: wellness, nutrition, mental health, beauty, and physical fitness, Aura Wellness will exhibit a one-of-a-kind nourishing venture for guests to immerse themselves into.

Floating Yoga at UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya (PRNewswire)

"Since its opening six years ago, UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya has elevated the all-inclusive experience in Mexico with innovative events including gastronomy, art by local artisans, and now wellness," says Ash Tembe, vice president of sales and marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "Through the years wellness has been a focal point of the UNICO 20º87º guest experience, which is why we decided to create this innovative multi-day event focusing on wellness practices beyond a traditional gym. We are always looking for new ideas to implement into the hotel programming for our guests to experience, and we know that Aura Wellness will take the all-inclusive vacation to the next level."

This groundbreaking health and wellness journey will feature chef presentations, pool parties featuring renowned Tulum DJ's, exclusive spa treatments and fitness classes all while immersing guests into the culture of the region with participatory modernized Mayan practices. Aura Wellness welcomes the opportunity to learn, grow, and develop a healthier and happier lifestyle alongside influential stars of the international health and wellness community, including:

Brandon Espiritu: HIIT trainer, fitness coach.

Karina Blackwood: Yoga, pilates, and functional training instructor.

Lisa Baisl: Facial exercise expert; well-known for effective skincare and beauty tips.

Shannon Bills: Mindset coach.

Shana Spence: Registered dietitian and nutritionist.

Tiffany Lee: Celebrity hairstylist, makeup artist, and medical esthetician.

Sam Cushing: Fitness coach.

Hotel guests with existing bookings during the event time frame can add the Aura Wellness package to their reservation at check-in for an additional cost.

UNICO 20°87º Hotel Riviera Maya offers an unfiltered view of modern Mexico. Born out of a desire to create an unparalleled journey within the region while encompassing relaxed luxury and cultural immersion, UNICO 20°87° celebrates six years as the new standard for travelers looking for an all-inclusive vacation. Located in Riviera Maya, Mexico, this exceptional, adults only, all-inclusive hotel features 448 lavishly appointed guest rooms boasting predominantly ocean-views with semi-private swim-up pools on all ground floor rooms and outdoor double-hydro spa tubs on all remaining rooms, an in-room mini bar stocked by guest preferences, three expansive pools, a state-of-the-art wellness gym, a full-service spa, five globally-infused gourmet restaurants, six bars and lounges, and two swim-up bars.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

