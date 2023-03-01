Outback Wilderness receives a redesigned, more aggressive front fascia

Award-Winning EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology is standard

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™ available

Heated steering wheel standard on Onyx Edition, Onyx Edition XT and Wilderness

Outback has an MSRP starting at $28,895

Starting price of Legacy is $24,895

MSRP for option packages remain the same as previous year

CAMDEN, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2024 Outback SUV and Legacy sedan. This year, the rugged Outback Wilderness receives updated front styling. The 2024 Outback and Legacy offer updates to their comprehensive list of standard features. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this fall.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 OUTBACK AND LEGACY MODELS (PRNewswire)

For 2024, the Outback Wilderness receives a more rugged look thanks to a new front fascia featuring a redesigned bumper and LED fog lights paired with a more prominent front grille.

A 360-degree heated steering wheel is now standard on the Outback Onyx Edition, Onyx Edition XT, and Wilderness. This feature was only offered on higher trim levels the previous year.

The Onyx Edition, now like its XT counterpart, is equipped with a Power Moonroof and Reverse Automatic Braking as standard.

The 2024 Legacy Sport now comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system featuring a Harman Kardon® speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier.

Standard across Outback and Legacy is award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. On models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, EyeSight includes Automatic Emergency Steering. The two systems work in conjunction to help avoid a collision with an obstacle at speeds less than 50 mph.

The 2024 Outback and Legacy make available the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display. The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, X-MODE® (on Outback), and other vehicle functions. Additional standard features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link (1); HD Radio®; over-the-air updates; and Valet Mode.

2024 Subaru Outback

The 2024 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance (9.5 inches for Wilderness) is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.



For 2024 model year, Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, Touring, and XT trim levels.

The Outback Base starts at a competitive price of $28,895 and comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; LED fog lights; Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines; X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

The SUV is also equipped with power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as a USB-A input/charge port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry and the dome and cargo area lights have been upgraded to LED.

The entry-level trim is powered by a 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The naturally aspirated engine is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.

In addition, the Outback Base is equipped with the STARLINK dual 7.0-inch center information display with improved on-screen controls. The upper 7-inch touchscreen operates audio controls while the lower 7-inch touchscreen operates controls for climate, EyeSight, X-MODE, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system also offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link®.(1)

The Outback Premium, with a starting price of $31,195, includes all the standard equipment from the Base and adds an All-Weather Package; leather-wrapped steering wheel; dual-zone automatic climate control system; 10-way power driver seat; and rear gate LED light.

The Premium comes standard with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display.

The front center console features USB-A and USB-C input/charge and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack. All three input locations are illuminated. The rear section of the center console is equipped with USB-A and UBS-C charge ports and rear ventilation.

There are two option packages available for the Premium. The first includes Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; and Automatic Emergency Steering for an MSRP of $1,400.

The second package includes all the features of the first package and adds a Power Moonroof and the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation powered by TomTom® for an MSRP of $2,995.

Priced at $36,105, the Onyx Edition builds on the Premium trim and adds Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Automatic Emergency Steering; Hands-Free Power Gate and dual-function X-MODE. The standard 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is now paired with a Harman Kardon® speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier.

The Onyx Edition now comes standard with a Power Moonroof and Reverse Automatic Braking. The youthful trim level also features black-finish exterior elements and badging, 18-inch alloy wheels in black finish, and an exclusive gray two-tone interior. Further, the seats are wrapped in a water-repellant durable StarTex® material and the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel is now complemented with green stitching.

Priced at $39,360, the Outback Onyx Edition XT upgrades to the powerful 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine as well as 180-Degree Front View Monitor, 8-way power front passenger seat, heated rear seats (outboard seat position), and a full-size spare tire.

The refreshed Outback Wilderness has a starting price of $39,960. The rugged trim level builds off the Onyx Edition XT including the 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine; Hands-Free Power Gate; 180-Degree Front View Monitor; and a full-size matching spare tire. In addition, the Outback Wilderness is equipped with dual-function X-MODE with exclusive low speed/low gradient control; Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires; and unique exterior and interior accents.



The tuned suspension gives Outback Wilderness outstanding stability on rough terrain while retaining ride comfort and handling performance on the open road. The front and rear shock absorbers and springs have increased length to provide more suspension travel with 9.5 inches of ground clearance.



An option package with a Power Moonroof; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; and Reverse Automatic Braking is available for an MSRP of $1,845.



The well-appointed Outback Limited starts at $35,795. The Limited comes standard with 12-way power driver's seat with two position memory with power lumbar support. Built on Premium, the Limited adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; hands-free power rear gate; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start to its list of standard features. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Automatic Emergency Steering.

An option package includes a Power Moonroof; 360-degree heated steering wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier; and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System for an MSRP of $2,060.



At $40,195, the turbocharged 2024 Outback Limited XT upgrades to the 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine. The Limited XT adds a Power Moonroof; 360-degree heated steering wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier, and DriverFocus.



The top-of-the-line Touring is priced at $40,345 and includes all the standard equipment of the Limited, plus a 180-Degree Front View Monitor, automatic power-folding mirrors, 360-degree heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats.

The Touring trim includes a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. Also standard on Touring is a full LCD Smart Rear-View Mirror with auto-dimming, compass and Homelink®. The top trim is also adorned with exclusive exterior and interior accents and genuine Black or Java Brown Nappa Leather upholstery throughout the interior.



The Outback Touring XT is priced at $42,795 and comes with all the standard equipment of the Touring and upgrades to the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine.



2024 Subaru Legacy

The Legacy is the longest selling Subaru model in the U.S. and has been named a TOP SAFETY PICK for 18 years running by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.(2) (3) Legacy is also the longest lasting mid-size sedan with ninety-five percent of all Legacy models sold in the past 10 years still on the road today.(4) For 2024, all-wheel drive Legacy is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring XT.

The Legacy has a starting price of $24,895 and is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by the 2.5-liter BOXER engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.



The Legacy comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; and Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines. The mid-size sedan is also equipped with power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as a USB-A input/charge port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry, and the dome light has been upgraded to LED.

In addition, the Base trim is equipped with the STARLINK dual 7.0-inch center information display with improved on-screen controls. The upper 7-inch touchscreen operates audio controls while the lower 7-inch touchscreen operates controls for climate, EyeSight, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link®.(1)

Starting at $27,195 the Legacy Premium upgrades over the Base trim with an All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system, rear ventilation in the center console, and a 10-way power driver's seat.

The Premium comes standard with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display.

The front center console features a USB-A and USB-C input/charge port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack. All three input locations are illuminated. The rear section of the center console offers USB-A and USB-C charge ports and rear ventilation.

Two option packages are available for the Premium. The first package has an MSRP of $1,000 and includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED fog lights; and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. EyeSight gains Automatic Emergency Steering. The second package includes all the features of the first package and adds a Power Moonroof and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation for an MSRP of $2,595.

The Legacy Sport comes standard with the 260 hp 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine and is priced at $34,495. The Sport trim's exterior is immediately distinguishable by a red accent across the front grille; magnetite gray metallic side mirrors and trunk spoiler; and gray 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior comes in an exclusive black and gray two-tone cloth with contrasting red stitching.

The Sport builds on the Premium trim and adds sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, Power Moonroof, and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus featuring a Harman Kardon® speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier. Additional standard safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System.

The Legacy Limited, with a starting price of $31,945, includes all the features of Premium and upgrades with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seatbacks; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist; and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as well as Automatic Emergency Steering.

The Limited offers a single option package with DriverFocus; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier; Power Moonroof and 360-degree heated steering wheel. The MSRP for this value-packed option package is $2,060.

The 2023 Legacy Touring XT is priced at $38,195 and builds on the Limited trim with upgrades including Power Moonroof; 360-degree heated steering wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation; Harman Kardon speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amplifier; 180-degree Front View Monitor; and DriverFocus. The Touring XT also comes with luxury appointments including exterior side mirrors in satin chrome finish with integrated turn signals and Nappa Leather upholstery (Java Brown or Slate Black). The top-of-the-line Legacy is powered by a 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine delivering 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Legacy Touring XT is also equipped with a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works with the dual-camera EyeSight system to expand the field of view even further to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed.

The Outback and Legacy are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent and (soon) Crosstrek 2.5-liter.

2024 Outback Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

Destination

and Delivery Outback CVT '01 $28,895 $30,190 Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $31,195 $32,490 Outback Onyx Edition CVT 21 $36,105 $37,400 Outback Limited CVT 31, 34 $35,795 $37,090 Outback Touring CVT 41 $40,345 $41,640 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 21 $39,360 $40,655 Outback Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $39,960 $41,255 Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $40,195 $41,490 Outback Touring XT CVT 41 $42,795 $44,090

2024 Outback Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 11, 21, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert +

Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free

Power Rear Gate $1,400 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert +

Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free

Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch

Multimedia Navigation System $2,995 22 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation

System + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,845 34 Power Moonroof + Heated Steering Wheel + 11.6-inch

Multimedia Navigation System + Driver Focus $2,060



Destination & Delivery is $1,295 for Outback and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is

$1,445 for retailers in Alaska.

2024 Legacy Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

Destination

and Delivery Legacy CVT 02 $24,895 $25,985 Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $27,195 $28,285 Legacy Sport CVT 21 $34,495 $35,585 Legacy Limited CVT 31, 34 $31,945 $33,035 Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $38,195 $39,285

2023 Legacy Option Packages Code Description MSRP 02, 11, 21, 31, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert +

Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + LED Fog lights $1,000 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert +

Keyless Access & Push Button Start + LED Fog lights

+ Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation

System $2,595 34 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation

System + 360-Degreee Heated Steering Wheel +

Driver Focus $2,060



Destination & Delivery is $1,090 for Legacy and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is

$1,240 for retailers in Alaska.



1. 4-month free Platinum subscription 2. Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada. 3. As of February 2023 4. Based on Experian Automotive vehicles in operation vs. total new registrations for MY2012-2021 as of December 2021

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.