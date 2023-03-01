FRONTSTEPS Announces Strategic Hires to Enhance Investment and Growth

DENVER, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FRONTSTEPS, the leading technology platform providing software and services to the community association management marketplace, today announced the strategic hiring of a new Vice President of Sales and a new Director of Marketing. With these hires, FRONTSTEPS is making a strong statement about its commitment to the future. The new leadership will enable FRONTSTEPS to continue to invest in product and services, allowing the company to stay ahead of the competition and remain the best technology platform in the community association management marketplace.

The new Vice President of Sales, Peter Maher, is a data-driven sales strategist with a strong track record of developing high performance sales organizations, specifically within software as a service and fintech companies. Peter has over 10 years of leadership experience with publicly traded companies such as Heartland Financial and Capital One. "FRONTSTEPS has the right culture, people and technology to win market share at an unprecedented rate" says Maher. "No other company in our market has a solution set with the same depth and power of the FRONTSTEPS Suite. Our clients can grow rapidly, reduce homeowner & board member support requests, and dramatically increase profitability by utilizing our technology and expertise. I'm excited to help our industry evolve and thrive with our amazing suite of tools and expertise."

The new Director of Marketing, Beth Knutson, has over 17 years of experience within the HOA industry. Her experience includes working with the Community Association Banking (CAB) Team at First Citizen's bank (formerly CIT). During her tenure, Knutson played a key role in leading one of the largest marketing and sales teams within the community association management industry. She led strategic growth initiatives and marketing communications that allowed our industry to take full advantage of advanced capital management and software integration strategies. "I've worked closely with a wide variety of technology platforms in the Community Association Management marketplace, and FRONTSTEPS is the clear leader on most fronts," says Knutson. "Helping our clients leverage technology to improve service and growth is deeply rewarding. We're creating exciting opportunities for everyone we support." Knutson is leading all marketing and growth development efforts to help FRONTSTEPS support its existing clients and consistently reach new ones.

We are thrilled to welcome our new leaders to FRONTSTEPS.

ABOUT FRONTSTEPS



FRONTSTEPS provides the most complete, connected, and homeowner-friendly technology solution for the community association management industry. The FRONTSTEPS Suite, which includes FRONTSTEPS Caliber, FRONTSTEPS Community, and FRONTSTEPS Dwelling improves efficiency, convenience, and profitability for professional community managers. The Suite also increases convenience, accuracy, and security for homeowner associations, by delivering the industry's more comprehensive set tools for managers, board members, homeowners and security personnel. As one of the largest technology platforms in the industry, FRONTSTEPS is trusted by more than 1,300 community management companies and 34,000 communities, supporting over 5.5M homeowners. Visit frontsteps.com for more information.

