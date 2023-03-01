Dress for Success® Worldwide celebrates women leaders globally as it launches its biggest campaign of the year, Your Hour, Her Power®

Throughout March, the campaign honors trailblazing C-Suite executives and media luminaries ushering in socioeconomic change.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success® Worldwide, the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, today launched its biggest campaign of the year, Your Hour, Her Power.

In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month throughout March, Your Hour, Her Power honors diverse, trailblazing female leaders, from C-Suite executives to media luminaries. The campaign raises funds for innovative, no-fee programming; engages corporate partners through employee workplace experiences; and drives awareness that every dollar counts in positively impacting the lives of the women Dress for Success serves.

Three years into the pandemic, women disproportionately still face the effects of ongoing geopolitical and economic upheaval. For the women served by Dress for Success, the need to usher in socioeconomic change has never been greater.

Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Worldwide, says: "This campaign's power is equal to the powerful women and companies who are celebrated and aligned with the mission of Dress for Success. Their voices and leadership are helping to turn the tide on the myriad of challenges women face around the globe. We are grateful to them and to all who support our commitment to help women thrive personally and professionally."

This year's honorees include ABC's "The View" co-host and three-time Emmy Award-winning legal journalist, Sunny Hostin; Spotify's Global Head of Equity and Impact, Elizabeth Nieto; and the host of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," Joy Reid.

"Power Shift," a five-episode podcast series, accompanies the campaign. Hosted by Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide, the series spotlights select honorees and global client ambassadors in compelling conversations. Episodes will launch each Friday in March, with themes that are of critical importance to women today: agency, power, resilience, courage, and community. Power Shift is sponsored by Chart Industries.

This campaign is possible thanks to the generous support from 2023 Lead Sponsors: Arm & Hammer Laundry, Danone, Experian, FedEx, Scotiabank, and Sonobello.

Dress for Success Worldwide is grateful to its 2023 Honorees and Power Spotlight Partners: The Adecco Group US Foundation, AllianceBernstein, Arm & Hammer Laundry, Capital One, ClearEdge Marketing, Cushman & Wakefield, Dallas Mavericks, Danone, Experian, FedEx, Mielle Organics, MSNBC, Publicis Groupe, Scotiabank, Spotify, State Street Global Advisors, Trivium Packaging, Ulta, Verizon Wireless, and The View.

About Dress for Success:

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to help women thrive in work and in life.

For more than 25 years, the organization has helped more than 1.3 million women in 24 countries achieve economic independence by providing a myriad of programs — including career development, job skills preparedness, mentorship and coaching, financial education, and professional attire.

