Cloudies® Gluten, Sugar and Carb-Free Bread Alternative Debuts at Expo West

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New and innovative baked goods company, The Cloud Bread Company, will introduce its Cloudies® bread alternative at Expo West in Anaheim, California, March 9-11. Made with just four simple ingredients including eggs, cream cheese, baking soda and baking powder, Original Cloudies are a light and airy low-calorie, keto-friendly option that's free of gluten, grain, sugar, carbs, and added preservatives.

Made with just four simple ingredients including eggs, cream cheese, baking soda and baking powder, Original Cloudies are a light and airy low-calorie, keto-friendly option that’s free of gluten, grain, sugar, carbs, and added preservatives. (PRNewswire)

"Healthy meets deliciousness with Cloudies, a melt-in-your-mouth bread alternative ideal for health-conscious individuals," said Bruce Kratt, Founder and President of The Cloud Bread Company. "From the nutritionist providing meal plans to the early birds looking for a grab-and-go option, Cloudies are convenient and versatile."

At 35 calories per slice, Cloudies are the ideal carrier for both sweet and savory creations, such as French toast, sandwiches, tacos, pizza and much more. Cloudies are available in three flavors—Original, Garlic-Herb, and Cheddar—and are purchasable in the freezer section at retailers nationwide and on the product's online store.

"Our team believes that every customer deserves the tastiest experience regardless of dietary restrictions, health desires and overall palate preferences, which is why we spent years perfecting our 'too good to be true' recipe," Kratt said. "We are thrilled to share Cloudies with food and health enthusiasts at Expo West and underscore its ingenuity in the food space."

For more information, visit thecloudbreadcompany.com. For Expo West attendees, Cloudies will be located at booth #2998.

About Cloudies:

In 2019, The Cloud Bread Company's expert bakers perfected its light and airy Cloudies® recipe as a gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free and carb-free bread alternative that differs from other gluten-free options due to its melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Since introduced in the retail grocery and food service space, the product's sales soared and customer demand for Cloudies resulted in the opening of a state of the art, SQF certified baking facility in Carrollton, Texas in 2021.

Today, Cloudies are available in three flavors and are sold in the freezer section at retailers nationwide as well as online at thecloudbreadcompany.com/store. Visit thecloudbreadcompany.com/find to find Cloudies at a retailer near you.

Media Contact:

Kate Komarzec

kkomarzec@lambert.com

616-916-4092

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cloud Bread Company