A Blast from the Past in the Bottoms of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Blast from the Past in the Bottoms, where Kansas City's Historic West Bottoms District will feature its history and many antique and vintage items this March 3-5, First Festival Weekend. Pioneers first settled the Bottoms in the 1860s, and soon after the railroad, Union Depot, stockyards, and industrial warehouses were built. Many 150-year-old multistory brick buildings within the West Bottoms' thirteen blocks still stand today and have been repurposed for shopping vintage, antiques, and one-of-a-kind items.

No matter your age, you'll appreciate the charm of Kansas City's West Bottoms vintage and antique shopping district.

Visitors on First Friday Weekend often have luck finding something special, but this First Weekend, they'll be able to thank their 'lucky charms' for photo ops with the visiting Leprechaun and his pot of gold.

Stores in the West Bottoms are known for their range of goods, from apparel and foods to gifts and décor items. Shoppers are especially drawn to the antiques and vintage furniture available in their original form, repurposed form, or restored condition. The district's retailers also carry new quality furniture, many with designs and features from past eras. The inventory frequently changes, but this March, shoppers will find furniture in various styles and eras depending on the store – featuring:

Serendipity - Mid-Century Modern, French Provincial, Primitive, and some fun shabby painted pieces - Mid-Century Modern, French Provincial, Primitive, and some fun shabby painted pieces

Bella Patina - Mid-Century Modern, Primitives, and early 1900s - Mid-Century Modern, Primitives, and early 1900s

Ugly Glass – Vintage of various eras, painted and upcycled pieces – Vintage of various eras, painted and upcycled pieces

Robins Nest - various vintage pieces and Mid-Century Modern - various vintage pieces and Mid-Century Modern

Good JuJu – BOHO Style, Primitive Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern – BOHO Style, Primitive Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern

"No matter your age, you'll appreciate the West Bottoms 1870s charm," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms district spokesperson. "The buildings are all very close to one another with a layout that worked well for horse-drawn carriages and walking when it was built. Today visitors love the walkability within this 'vintage-wonderland' where the hunt for décor, collectibles, and gifts brings lots of luck."

The district is announcing its Festival of the Full Moon event themes for the year that occurs streetside on First Friday Weekends, and many of the stores also follow the themes. Events offer themed photo ops, special drinks, and free outside entertainment. Upcoming 2023 events include Bunnies in the Bottoms April 7-9; Blooms in the Bottoms May 5-7; Wedding Bells in the Bottoms June 2-4; Boom in the Bottoms July 7-9; Barks in the Bottoms August 4-6; Brews & BBQ in the Bottoms September 1-3; Boo in the Bottoms October 6-8; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov. 3-5; and December weekends will feature Bows in the Bottoms starting December 1.

MARCH BLAST from the PAST in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

March 3-5 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 am , close around 6 pm , and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings. West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' featured eras in the Bottoms. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at, close around, and Sunday fromto 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings.

Leprechaun Photo Ops – Irish music can be heard around the streets, and photo ops with a Leprechaun, balloon artists and face painting.

Bella Patina – Festivities celebrating 12 years this month Festivities celebrating 12 years this month

Java Garage – Featuring a Spicy Leprechaun (Spiced Honey Gold) and a Sunday Drive in the Past (White chocolate lavender beverage) Featuring a Spicy Leprechaun (Spiced Honey Gold) and a Sunday Drive in the Past (White chocolate lavender beverage)

noon-11:15 pm Fr/Sat. and open until 8:45 pm Sunday . fullmoonescape.com Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available for groups between 2-10 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to find their way out of locked rooms within 60 minutes. While these games aren't frightening – they do thrill. OpenFr/Sat. and open until

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multistory buildings have origins over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com

