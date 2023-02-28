Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Mic De Fazio Southwest Regional Growth Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer announced Mic De Fazio has joined the firm in a new role as Regional Growth Leader where he will lead growth and expansion for the Southwest region. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Mic was a Field Sales Leader for Newfront Insurance and State Farm.

In his role, Mic will lead a team of highly specialized producers, own new business strategies, drive market growth through strategic partnerships and sponsorships, and support the refinement of the sales infrastructure. Working in partnership with existing producers, he will use Woodruff Sawyer's current success as a foundation upon which he will design and build new growth initiatives.

Mic says, "As a leader, it is critical for my values to align with those of my organization, and it is equally critical that my organization's vision for the future inspires me. My values center around people, mindset, and culture. At Woodruff Sawyer, I found this alignment of values—I found my home."

"As mergers and acquisitions amongst brokers have upended the industry at the expense of clients, I was also attracted to Woodruff Sawyer's commitment to independence and putting clients' needs above quarterly results."

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer adds, "Mic brings expertise and leadership experience in growing and supporting teams, which is integral to Woodruff Sawyer's overall business goals. His team focus will serve the company and our clients well as we focus on growth, change, and progress in the coming years."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

