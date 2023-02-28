Flashfood and Giant Eagle Save One Million Pounds of Food From Reaching Landfills

The milestone was hit just 13 weeks after Giant Eagle expanded the Flashfood program to 167 store locations

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer, Giant Eagle, today announced a major milestone in its sustainability initiative in which the company set out to divert 90% of waste from landfills by 2025. Through a partnership with Flashfood , a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-before date, Giant Eagle has diverted more than one million pounds of food from landfills and saved shoppers nearly $2.5 million on groceries. The achievement is due to the integration of the Flashfood program into Giant Eagles stores beginning in 2021 which is now available across 167 locations.

Flashfood users turn to the app as a way to save up to 50% off high-quality items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted food items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating Giant Eagle store.

To date, as a result of Flashfood's partnerships with more than 1,550 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, over 65 million pounds of food have been diverted from landfills and shoppers have saved over $150 million on their grocery bills.

"At Giant Eagle, we're constantly looking for ways to reduce in-store generated food waste and achieve carbon neutrality," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesperson. "Flashfood has been incredibly impactful to our efforts and goals. Today's milestone is a testament to the success of the program in the communities that we serve."

The food system is having a massive impact on climate change considering it is responsible for one-third of global emissions . As a result of diverting one million pounds of food from landfills, Giant Eagle and Flashfood have together saved what equates to nearly 840,000 pounds of CO2e- emissions from reaching the atmosphere. Rather than being prematurely thrown out, the food purchased through Flashfood was enjoyed by 16,000 families across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Indiana and West Virginia.

"This milestone is just the beginning of the impact we will continue to have in partnership with Giant Eagle," says Josh Domingues, founder & CEO of Flashfood. "The one million pounds of food saved so far demonstrates just how much we can achieve through like-minded partnerships centered around sustainability. Giant Eagle has consistently proven their commitment to giving families access to quality, affordable foods while doing good for the planet."

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace striving to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,600 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted 65 million pounds of food, saved shoppers $150 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Ren's Pets, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Save A Lot and Giant Eagle. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

