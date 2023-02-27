Connecticut services coming soon to OneWell!

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWell will soon be offering Connecticut Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services. Services will include Blended Supports, Companion Supports, Individualized Day, Respite, and Individualized Home Supports.

OneWell will be working with many DDS waivers including, Comprehensive Supports (COMP) Waiver, Individual and Family Supports (IFS) Waiver, and Employment and Day Supports Waiver. The COMP Waiver aids people who live in licensed facilities or in their own homes, and who need a wide range of services. With the help of this waiver, individuals with more complex needs can now select a customized package of services that will enable them to continue living in their own or their family's home. The IFS Waiver's objectives are to offer children and adults who qualify for DDS services flexible and essential support and services. Through tailored and unlicensed service alternatives like adult companionship, respite care, and individualized day supports IFS Waiver assists and motivates participants. The Employment and Day Supports Waiver is intended to assist people who live independently and with a strong natural support network. Children under the age of 21 and adults over the age of 18 who need career development, supported employment, community-based day supports, respite care, and/or behavioral support services, to stay in their own/family home, are included in this category.

"We're excited to be in Connecticut. OneWell of Connecticut's mission is to deliver better health and wellness outcomes for individuals and communities through innovation and quality care," said Aytekin Oldac, President & CEO of OneWell.

"Being able to continue OneWell's amazing work and mission in another state is amazing to be an integral part of. Knowing that we will be able to reach and support so many additional participants and families is truly fulfilling, both professionally and personally," said Cynthia Seemiller, Senior Director of Community Participation Supports.

"We're excited to expand into Connecticut. OneWell's mission is to provide individualized health care and wellness for all people with developmental disabilities. We can do this through quality nursing, assistive technologies, and personalized care. This enables the participant to increase their personal choices throughout their own communities," said Kathleen Carter, Executive Director of IDD, Home Health, and Nursing Programs.

