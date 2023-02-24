Jenna Benvignati Promoted to Vice President of Distribution for Mini Melts Ice Cream

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mini Melts Ice Cream (https://MiniMeltsUSA.com) announced today that Jenna Benvignati has been promoted to Vice President of Distribution for the company. Jenna has been with Mini Melts for over 10 years and has been instrumental in growing the brand nationwide, including expanding the company's presence in the South and West regions of the United States.

In her new role, Jenna will be responsible for overseeing the distribution of Mini Melts products to all of our retail locations as well as our company-owned distribution centers. She will work closely with our sales and marketing teams to ensure that our delicious premium ice cream is available to customers across the country. "Jenna has been on the ground level of so many of our major projects, she knows our business and the industry. Most importantly she knows how to help our customers grow their sales efficiently in a challenging market," said Mini Melts CEO Dan Kilcoyne.

Jenna previously served as Corporate Operations Controller for Mini Melts Ice Cream. She has overseen local and regional DSD operations and has implemented new, best-in-class routing and CRM procedures. In addition to Mini Melts, Jenna is highly involved with Storm the Heavens Fund (https://stormtheheavens.org)

Under Jenna's leadership, Mini Melts will be opening new distribution markets in multiple regions throughout the United States. The company has expanded its distribution footprint with local distribution centers supplied by Mini Melts' minus forty-degree cold chain system.

About Mini Melts Ice Cream

Mini Melts is one of the fastest-growing ice cream novelties nationwide. The ice cream can be found at a number of major retailers, family entertainment centers, zoos/aquariums, stadiums, theme parks, and many other locations. The company distributes Mini Melts ice cream through Automated Kiosks, Grab and Go Freezers, custom serving carts, and huts all with -40F cryogenic freezers. A premium ice cream experience, Mini Melts is made with 14% butterfat, a competitive advantage in the space and a contributing factor to their customer's increased sales. Their factory is located in Norwich, CT with a main office located in the Philadelphia Metro Area.

