Scott Beard Named Chief Strategy Officer for Maxwell Healthcare Associates

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Beard has been appointed to the position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm. Beard will work closely with MHA's leadership team to enhance current business operations while achieving long-term growth for the organization. In addition, he will oversee MHA's innovation team driving the company's product roadmap and innovation efforts to deliver high value products to clients.

Scott comes to Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) from Enhabit Home Health and Hospice where he served as Vice President of Information Technology. Scott gained his post-acute knowledge through his work with home health's largest EMR vendor, Homecare Homebase, as Vice President of Implementation. His experience with post-acute technology and software implementation gives him a unique perspective over the space considering best-practices to optimize the future.

According to Chief Executive Officer at MHA, Jennifer Maxwell, she is confident in Beard's abilities to thrive in his new role. "Scott has been a valuable member of the Maxwell team, consistently delivering high-quality work and demonstrating a deep understanding of our business and the home health and hospice industries. With his proven track record of driving innovation and growth, I am confident that he will excel in his new role as CSO," said Maxwell.

Beard is excited about the three-pillar tech roadmap he's envisioned for MHA. "Post-acute agencies often lack the workforce to address the everchanging regulatory nature of the industry," said Beard. "Our solutions act as a proverbial cure-all for these issues, supplying professionals with the means to address backend problems while prioritizing people and processes". With Beard at the helm of Maxwell's innovation department, they've launched exciting new products that will transform how agencies operate. MHA's latest products include a full suite of analytical solutions to help post-acute agencies formulate a full diagnosis of their operations while enacting data-driven results. Beard joined MHA during an audit heavy time within the post-acute space. New analytical tools such as the Hospice Eligibility Report, and Monthly Business Insights provide agencies with reassurance during this time. MHA's tools allow agency operations to remain up to date while receiving continuous observation to prevent documentation errors.

In addition to Beard's analytical solutions, the "MHA Help Desk", a solution that not only provides near instantaneous support but acts as a lasting treatment for operational errors. Furthermore, Beard and his team are hard at work to develop MHA's tech-enabled services that will truly revolutionize the post-acute industry with technological solutions. From Help Desk, to analytics, to tech-enabled services, these three-pillars of innovation create an exciting future for the post-acute industry. Beard's innovation team foresee a future for post-acute where all levels of operation can be optimized with transformative technology.

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com or contact sales@maxwellhca.com.

