Aurora Institute Webinar to Explore NCAA High School Initial-Eligibility Policies

On Thursday, February 23rd, from 3:00 pm – 4:00 PM EST, the Aurora Institute will host a webinar that will look at NCAA initial-eligibility policies and the opportunities these policies have to accommodate student-centered and competency-based education.

NCAA initial-eligibility policies sit at the nexus of secondary education, higher education, and college athletics. Trends in those respective realms have led to several updates in NCAA high school review practices to accommodate student-centered and competency-based learning.

Join this interactive panel discussion with staff from the NCAA Eligibility Center and Connecticut's South Kent School. Panelists will provide an overview of NCAA high school review policies and updates, considerations for competency- or mastery-based models, and include the opportunity to ask questions and hear various perspectives about NCAA policies and processes.

Who:

Kevin Benz , Dean of Humanities, South Kent School

Jesse Brennan , Humanities Teacher/Mastery Group Lead, South Kent School

Raphael Chillious , Athletic Director/Director of Basketball/Prep Basketball Coach, South Kent School

Sarah Overpeck , Director of High School Review, NCAA Eligibility Center

Kaylen Overway , Assistant Director of High School Review, NCAA Eligibility Center

Lynn Mellis Worthington , Academic Coordinator/College Counselor/Humanities Teaching Faculty, South Kent School

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm EST

Where: Zoom, Register Here

