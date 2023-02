Truist cancels participation in the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the cancellation of its participation in the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference due to its announcement and conference call regarding its agreement to sell a minority stake in Truist Insurance Holdings. Prior to this announcement, Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire had been scheduled to present at the conference on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

