NORTHPOINT ROOFING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF MASTER ROOFERS

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems ("Northpoint"), a Halmos Capital Partners ("Halmos") and NewSpring portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Master Roofers ("Master") located in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Master purchase represents Northpoint's first acquisition as the Company executes on it's strategy pursuing additional add-on opportunities to build scale and expand throughout the United States.

Northpoint offers leading expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. (PRNewsfoto/Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Established in 1942, Master has been serving the New Hampshire and Massachusetts region for three generations, during which they have developed an extraordinary reputation in the roof and skylight repair and replacement non-insurance retail market.

"We are excited with the addition of Masters Roofers to the Northpoint team. Masters brings best-in-class quality combined with generations of experience to an exciting new market geography," says Patrick Maginn, Chief Executive Officer of Northpoint.

"I believe the future is bright for Master Roofers under the stewardship of the Northpoint, Halmos, and NewSpring team. It was important to me that the acquirers of Master protect the reputation my family built over three generations. I'm confident our decision was the right one for our legacy, employees, and customers," said Dan Bolduc, owner of Master Roofers.

About Northpoint Roofing Systems

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. With 100 years of combined experience serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Northpoint offers leading expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection. Additional information is available at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com/.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower-middle market businesses and focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets with an operational focus. Halmos aims to transform small capitalization and entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms for continued growth and investment. Please visit www.halmoscapital.com for more information.

About NewSpring

Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.0 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 200 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC