enVerid Systems Expands Partnership with SCG to Make Highly Efficient Commercial Air Conditioning Available Across Southeast Asia

enVerid's international expansion continues in commercial buildings across ASEAN region, making Sorbent Ventilation Technology available to save energy and cost while providing cleaner indoor air

WESTWOOD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, the leader in sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with SCG, a leading business conglomerate in the ASEAN region. The expanded relationship includes the addition of important new Southeast Asian markets to SCG's sales territory and a technology licensing and manufacturing agreement.

(L to R) Mr. Wachirachai Koonamwatana, head of SCG’s Service Solution Business, and Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. (Photo courtesy of SCG) (PRNewswire)

SCG Smart Building Solutions, a system integrator and solution provider of energy-saving technologies that also enhance the well-being of building occupants, has been distributing enVerid's award winning HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) air cleaning modules in Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam since 2020. Under the new agreement, SCG's territory has been expanded to include the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. SCG will also manufacture enVerid HLR modules in Thailand under a technology licensing agreement with enVerid.

"The ASEAN region is increasingly focused on achieving highly efficient commercial air conditioning and improving indoor environments, as indicated by rapidly growing sales of enVerid's HLR modules in the region," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "SCG has been a phenomenal partner for enVerid over the past three years, deploying our technology in buildings owned by leading companies in the region. The future is about high IAQ, low energy, climate resilient buildings, and we are thrilled to make this future a reality in the ASEAN region through our partnership with SCG."

enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®), the core technology in HLR modules and other SVT-enabled HVAC systems, removes gaseous contaminants including carbon dioxide, formaldehyde, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from indoor air so that indoor air quality targets can be achieved with less reliance on energy-intensive outside air ventilation. Conditioning large volumes of outside air used to dilute indoor generated contaminants, especially in hot and humid ASEAN markets, represents a large portion of HVAC energy consumption. With SVT, HVAC energy use can be reduced by up to 40%.

"We have seen a surge of interest in enVerid's HLR modules as a key element of highly efficient commercial air conditioning solutions that also improve indoor air quality," said Mr. Wachirachai Koonamwatana, head of SCG's Service Solution Business. "SVT is ideal in the ASEAN region because of the strong commitment to sustainability, heavy air conditioning load, rapid economic growth, and degraded air quality in our large cities. Demand has been growing rapidly and we expect it to continue to accelerate."

SCG is one of Thailand's largest companies and a leader in intelligent building management technology. The company's SCG Smart Building Solution subsidiary creates systems and functions as a system integrator and solution provider for commercial buildings. SCG Smart Building Solution provides building-specific solutions and optimizes buildings with state-of-the-art technology by focusing on energy-saving technologies and enhancing the well-being of indoor occupants.

For more information about SCG Smart Building Solution's engineering system solutions for integrated buildings, visit https://www.scgbuildingmaterials.com/th/b2b/smart-building-solution/productinfo-energywell.

About enVerid Systems, Inc.

enVerid Systems, the leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, helps buildings achieve air quality goals, save money, and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Its flagship HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) modules are award-winning air cleaners that deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. For new HVAC systems, HLR modules also enable immediate capital cost savings. At the core of all HLR modules is enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®), which is uniquely designed to capture gaseous contaminants that degrade indoor environmental quality. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. All HLR modules are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED®, and WELL compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

