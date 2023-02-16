Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Susquehanna Financial Group Twelfth Annual Technology Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on March 2, 2023 and virtually on March 3, 2023 . Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings on Thursday, March 2nd with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Susquehanna Financial Group representative.

Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference taking place virtually on March 13, 2023 and on March 14, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Axcelis management will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 14th with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Loop Capital Markets representative.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

