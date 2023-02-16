Artera Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Brian Palmer Steps Down as CEO; Board of Directors Elects Joel Wiegert as Successor

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services, LLC ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas industry, announced today that Brian Palmer will step down from his position as CEO to serve as vice chairman of the Board of Directors then retire from the company at the end of the year. Joel Wiegert, currently president, will succeed Palmer as CEO of Artera, effective February 16.

Wiegert will continue to serve as an active member of the board of directors, while Palmer will continue to serve as vice chairman through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

"The board and I are confident that Joel is the right person to lead our company in the future, and the company is well positioned to provide essential services for our customers," said John Krenicki, Jr., chairman of the board. "Joel joined the company last year as a part of our robust succession planning process and brought more than 20 years of global leadership experience and a rich background in driving growth, improving productivity, and leading transformations."

"I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as Artera's CEO," said Wiegert. "Since I joined the company last year, I have worked closely with Brian and the leadership team to prepare for today. I am eager to start our next chapter and work alongside such an amazing values-driven team to serve our customers and create long-term value for all our stakeholders."

"On behalf of the board of directors, I want to acknowledge and thank Brian Palmer for his leadership as CEO in building Artera into the leading natural gas services partner for the nation's utility and transmission industry," said Krenicki. "Under his leadership, the company more than doubled its revenues, and he led the acquisition and integration of multiple leading businesses that now service customers and communities in 41 states."

"It's been a highlight of my career to lead such an incredible team of people who are united by our four core values of safety, quality, commitment, and reputation," said Palmer. "We've been on a transformative journey for the past five years and built Artera for growth. We are in a great position to keep growing, and I have every confidence in Joel, Artera's leadership team, our people, and the Board to continue our great momentum."

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2.4 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas industry across 41 states. Artera employs almost 10,000 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, and upgrade ("MRU") of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com

