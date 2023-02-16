AAA® Appoints Iman Hyder-Eliz as Construction Division VP Helping to Facilitate ADR Services in Southern & Midwestern U.S.

American Arbitration Association Promotes ADR Professional Dedicated to Helping Construction Companies Resolve Disputes

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) announces that Iman Hyder-Eliz has been elevated to Vice President in the organization's Construction Division. In her new role, she will be among the Vice Presidents in charge of providing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for construction companies and other parties involved in construction industry disputes across the South, Southeast, and Midwest. She will be based out of the AAA's Atlanta office.

"During her time with the AAA, Iman has shown herself to be a committed advocate for alternative dispute resolution as a means for ending business-to-business and other disputes," said Robert Matlin, Esq., Senior Vice President of the American Arbitration Association's Commercial and Construction Divisions. "We have been a trusted provider of ADR services for the construction industry for more than 50 years, and Iman will help us reach more parties who can benefit from our services."

Ms. Hyder-Eliz joined the AAA in 2017 as a Director of ADR Services for North Texas and Oklahoma in the organization's Commercial Division, where she was responsible for administering large complex and non-monetary arbitration cases. She has also assisted with ADR educational initiatives within and outside the AAA. Prior to joining the AAA, Ms. Hyder-Eliz worked as a mediator.

"Being able to choose arbitrators and mediators who have the needed expertise for complex construction disputes is important for parties involved in the ADR process," said Iman Hyder-Eliz, Vice President in the American Arbitration Association's Construction Division. "In addition to continuing to broaden the array of ADR professionals we have on our roster and within our organization, I am eager to reinforce the robust dispute resolution services we can offer to the construction industry across the Southern and Midwestern U.S."

Ms. Hyder-Eliz holds a Master's Degree in Dispute Resolution and Conflict Management from Southern Methodist University. She also graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a B.A. in Political Science.

More information about the AAA's Construction, Real Estate, and Environmental offering is available at https://www.adr.org/construction.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

