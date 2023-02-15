Troutman Pepper Adds Two Leading Dealmakers in Atlanta

Nationally Recognized Partners Wayne Bradley and Ann-Marie Notaro Bring Extensive M&A Experience and Connections to Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne Bradley and Ann-Marie Notaro, two highly-regarded corporate partners with notable industry recognition, have joined Troutman Pepper's national Corporate Practice Group in Atlanta. The pair join from Squire Patton Boggs.

Wayne Bradley, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"Wayne and Ann-Marie each bring over 30 years of experience to our practice," said Mason Bayler, chair of the firm's Transactional Department. "Their excellent reputations and expertise across a wide array of areas – including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, cross-border transactions, and private equity – fit well with our clients' evolving needs. Their connections in the Southeast, nationwide, and internationally will help us to continue to expand our Corporate Practice Group. We are thrilled to welcome them to the firm's partnership."

In his practice, Bradley advises public and private companies in connection with a variety of strategic matters, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. He also regularly works with clients on financing transactions, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters.

Notaro focuses her practice on advising public and private companies, including many family/founder-owned businesses, in connection with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic alliances, commercial transactions, and a variety of corporate matters. She often serves as lead outside counsel, managing the provision of all legal services required to meet a client's needs.

In addition to representing clients nationwide, both Bradley and Notaro have deep experience advising European and Asian-based businesses in connection with their U.S. growth and operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Wayne and Ann-Marie to Troutman Pepper," said Chuck Palmer, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Atlanta office. "Both are highly respected transactional attorneys in our community, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to expand our capabilities here in Atlanta and across the firm." In January, the firm welcomed Real Estate Partner Donna Beezhold to the firm's growing national team in Atlanta.

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

"We are excited to join Troutman Pepper and to contribute to the strategic growth of the firm's corporate team. The firm's talent combined with its national footprint and truly collaborative approach make it a natural fit for us to expand our practices," said Bradley. "Many of the attorneys at Troutman Pepper are former colleagues of ours, and we are looking forward to working with them again, as well as our new colleagues across the firm to bring more value and support to clients," Notaro added.

Bradley earned his JD from Emory University School of Law and his BA from Rutgers College. Notaro earned her JD from Mercer University and her BA from Bowling Green State University.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Ann-Marie Notaro, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP