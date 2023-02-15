Magicycle Unveiled the World's First Step Through Full Suspension Ebike

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After waiting for 2 months, Magicycle Deer, the mysterious full-suspension electric bike manufactured by Magicycle, finally made its world debut on the impressive product launch Livestream on February 1st, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST.

The first full suspension step thru ebike suv (PRNewswire)

The Livestream was a great success for Magicycle as it had thousands of viewers watching this Live. Yao, the permanent host of Magicycle, was hosting the Livestream with passion and excitement as he is always a huge fan of Magicycle Deer. During that period, Magicycle had given away lots of accessories to thank its fans and customers for their support and love. More surprisingly, Magicycle even gave away a Magicycle Deer free of any charge.

Arguably, most viewers of this product launch were coming for Magicycle Deer. This is an all-terrain electric bike with technological breakthroughs from the Magicycle design team.

As a full-suspension electric bike, Magicycle has created Magicycle Deer to meet the needs of this growing electric bike market. It is quite obvious to see that the model of full-suspension ebike is getting more and more attention, especially for those who are chasing both comfort and performance. The full-suspension system on Deer is hydraulic, which means that the shock-absorbing capability is far better than those of regular ebike suspensions. Contributed by the excellent Magicycle design team, the Magicycle Deer full-suspension ebike is capable of adjusting the distance between the frame and the ground. It can easily traverse varying degrees of rough terrain.

The full-suspension system is one of many parts that are worth mentioning. As the title says, Magicycle Deer is the world's first step thru full suspension ebike on the market. By far, no other brand makes a step-thru full-suspension ebike other than Magicycle. The design of the seat post triangle structure makes the front triangle, the middle tube, the rear shock absorber, and the rear rocker arm much more sturdy and stable, ensuring the comprehensiveness of the entire shock absorbing system. For people who may be a little bit short to ride a full-suspension electric bike, the step-thru version of the Magicycle Deer could be more friendly.

What makes this full-suspension ebike more outstanding is that it also serves as an ebike suv. "Ebike suv" is a new term that is unknown to most riders. It stands for a comprehensive ebike model that has all kinds of characteristics, including more comfort and power, longer range, large load capacity, etc. It is not difficult to see that the manufacturing of Magicycle Deer is inspired by real suv vehicles.

Magicycle Deer ebike suv has a motor that can reach an average output of 750W and a maximum output of 1100W. Like a real off-road suv vehicle, Magicycle Deer is capable of riding off-road wildly with this powerful motor.

As an Ocelot Pro or a Cruiser Pro, which are ebikes from Magicycle as well, Magicycle Deer comes with a 52V 20Ah. The 52V 20Ah battery is the reason why Magicycle can succeed in the ebike industry. 20 Ah battery capacity provides a long-range between 60 - 80 miles, which is long enough to take a long trip. Everyone can enjoy a long trip on Magicycle Deer. Moreover, the 52V voltage contributes to higher power efficiency.

As an ebike suv, Magicycle Deer is specially designed to carry cargo. Its rear rack is made to be longer and more sturdy, helping riders put more stuff on an ebike. The load capacity of the suv ebike is incredibly 400 lbs, enabling heavy riders to enjoy ebike riding as any other people.

For smooth handling, Magicycle equips Deer with a pair of hydraulic disc brakes. They allow riders to use only 2 fingers to brake and get strong braking power. In some urgent situations, hydraulic disc brakes can make a huge difference. The handlebar of Deer is made to be in a butterfly shape to relieve the fatigue of the whole body while taking a long ride.

Being the world's first step thru full suspension electric bike for adults and the first suv ebike in the US, Magicycle Deer has brought a bunch of surprises for all kinds of riders. Now It is available at $2,699. By using the code FH300, you could get $300 off. Had better hurry up as it is a limited offer, come check out the link below:

Magicycle Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/415432329844739

Magicycle YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MagicycleBike

The First Full Suspension Ebike SUV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2A6ub_RMHo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magicycle