Relief for Turkey! Fosun Foundation Joins Efforts with Tom Tailor and Fosun Trade to Assist Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey Amid Bleak Winter

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 February, a handover ceremony was held at Fosun's Sanhe Emergency Supplies Depot to hand over the relief supplies jointly donated by Fosun Foundation, Tom Tailor, a member company of Yuyuan, and Fosun Trade to quake-hit areas in Turkey. It was attended by Huseyin Emre Engin, Consul General of Turkey in Shanghai and Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Foundation.

The urgently gathered relief supplies, which include more than 2,000 pieces of down jackets, knitted pants, sweatshirts and sleeping bags in total value of RMB1 million, were aimed to keep the victims warm in the inclement winter and protect workers of disaster relief and reconstruction. Huseyin Emre Engin, Consul General of Turkey in Shanghai accepted the donation on behalf of Turkey. "Fosun Foundation was the first to contact us after the disaster, it is also the first charitable force which responded to the disaster relief in Turkey. We will promptly send these supplies to quake-hit areas in greatest need so as to help as many earthquake victims in Turkey as possible," he said at the ceremony.

The supplies will be sent to quake-hit areas within days by the Turkish relief airplanes for providing earthquake relief as soon as possible. Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Foundation said humanitarian relief is an important responsibility of Fosun Foundation. "We contacted the Turkish Consulate General right after the disaster happened. We hope that the quick integration of our relief and supply chains will bring Turkish people the much-needed supplies together with a profound friendship from the Chinese people. We believe that through joint efforts of the Turkish government and its people, Turkey will certainly usher in a victory in the post-disaster reconstruction and shine bright again."

Fosun Foundation understands that weather in Turkey continues to be cold and humid recently with the relief and reconstruction work being undermined in such poor conditions. Besides, the victims buried under the relics and those managed to flee in pajamas in the small hours have nothing to keep them warm in sub-zero temperatures. In order to ease Turkey's predicament, Fosun Foundation contacted Tom Tailor promptly for arranging winter supplies for quake-hit areas. Tom Tailor responded positively and provided the greatest possible assistance for the victims by supplying down jackets, knitted pants and sweatshirts in all sizes and colours taking into consideration different ages and genders of the victims. "Yuyuan always stays true to the original aspiration of 'contribution to society' and has been paying attention to the latest news about the Turkish earthquake. We rapidly deployed this batch of winter clothes from the domestic depot in the last several days, hoping to help the victims with our greatest possible efforts. Besides, we hope that the relief work will be carried out smoothly and the victims will soon recover from the devastation, rebuild their homes and return to their daily lives!" said Hu Tingzhou, President of Yuyuan.

