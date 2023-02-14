Farmmi to Participate in 2023 FoodEx Japan Exhibition

LISHUI, China, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced the Company will participate in the 44th Food and Beverage Exhibition ("FoodEx Japan") from March 7-10, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, at booth 6E202. Japan has a large market for food raw materials and food processing, and is a net importer of basic grain.

FoodEx Japan is one of the world's top 3 food and beverage exhibitions, attracting nearly 1,500 companies in 2022 from 44 countries and regions worldwide. The combination of wholesale buyers and sellers, manufacturers, growers, hotels and more, makes FoodEx one of the most popular annual events and a powerful platform for companies to promote their products and establish business relationships.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "We are excited and look forward to being back in person at this incredibly important global event for the food and beverage industry. As a preeminent event, it is a must-attend opportunity for the entire spectrum of growers to buyers. We have had a lot of success in prior years given Farmmi's global brand, leadership position in high quality agriculture products and our focus on continuing to drive growth in our core product lines."

Ms. Zhang continued, "Farmmi has participated in FoodEx Japan since 2005. We expect this year to be one of the most productive for us as many of our customers and partners will be in attendance and able to engage in mutually beneficial discussions. Our priority is on profitable revenue generation, superior customer service and long-term growth. We are also looking forward to taking a pulse of the industry as part of our ongoing evaluation of additive opportunities in our core business lines or through the new market opportunities and valuable market research."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. Farmmi sells its products both online and offline. For further information about the Company, please visit Farmmi's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations and intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and our end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Farmmi may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

