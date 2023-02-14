Eightfold AI Brings Consumer-grade Interactivity, Speed and Relevance to All Talent Processes with its Intelligent Experience (IX) Interface

The next step for talent software: straightforward, seamless integration of sophisticated AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the rollout of its Intelligent Experience (IX) offering across its entire Talent Intelligence Platform. This new experience is designed from the ground up to better cater to users' needs, optimize and personalize recommendations, greatly improve the look and feel of Eightfold's platform, and dramatically increase the adoption of AI into all talent processes. The resulting experience allows Eightfold customers to focus on data-driven, high fidelity activities and the decisions that matter most.

"We believe that IX is the future of how companies will design talent software, with the intent of making the person, product, and AI work in harmony," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO of Eightfold AI. "The resulting workflow will create an adaptive user experience that enables organizations to see even greater returns on the value of their Talent Intelligence Platform."

As part of Eightfold's new IX, customers will immediately benefit from these enhancements:

Utilize transparent insights to understand the skills and talent within your organization and any industry at-large

Access AI-driven productivity, automating repeatable tasks and driving the right information, at the right time, to the right person – through the communication channel of their choice

Employ adaptive learning, which analyzes each interaction within the platform and optimizes talent recommendations based on user behavior

Celebrate talent wins with a visually rich, interactive and fun platform experience

"Our goal is to map all of our customers' people processes to organizational outcomes, and improve the employee experience along the way," said Tony Hahn, head of design at Eightfold AI. "With the new Eightfold Intelligent Experience, customers can enjoy a simplified platform experience that better contextualizes Eightfold's AI features and recommendations, enabling them to scale those talent processes with advanced accuracy."

Eightfold IX will be distributed in 2023, with the first phase of enhancements already available for all Eightfold customers. Learn more about this offering here .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

