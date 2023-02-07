Nikon Announces NIKKOR 85mm f/1.2 S and 26mm f/2.8 for Z-Series Cameras; First Look YouTube and More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share Nikon's announcement of a pair of FX-format lenses for Z-series cameras: the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8. Featuring a classic focal length and exceptionally fast maximum aperture, the 85mm is sure to become a favorite among professional portrait, wedding, and fashion photographers. Balancing the release, the 26mm is a tiny everyday prime, perfect for photographers getting started with street, architecture, and landscape photography.

The latest entry into Nikon's S-Line is a substantial upgrade over the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S, courting serious portrait photographers whose work would benefit from its advanced optics, responsive focusing and, of course, headline-grabbing f/1.2 aperture. No stranger to large-diameter lenses, Nikon's newest prime promises excellent low-light performance, razor-sharp selective focusing, and silky smooth bokeh.

Comprising fifteen elements in ten groups, with an 82mm filter thread, the new lens possesses all the heft and presence one would expect from a high-performing prime. Notable within its configuration is one extra-low dispersion and two aspherical elements, which compensate for aberration, keeping images clear and clean. Like previous Z-series lenses, the Nikon 85mm relies on a Nano Crystal Coat to prevent ghosting and lens flare when working in challenging light. It can focus as close as 34 inches, with a maximum magnification ratio of 0.11x.

Dual STM motors provide focusing that is fast enough for dynamic subjects and quiet enough for video recording. Alternatively, a manual focus ring can be used to achieve the exact focus desired for a shot. Tailored on-lens control is possible, thanks to a customizable control ring and L-Fn button on the barrel of the lens. Finally, the 85mm f/1.2 S is weather sealed, making it equally at home outdoors as it is in the studio.

On the other end of the spectrum, the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is an ultra-compact lens made for photographers who desire a wide prime to carry around daily. Measuring less than an inch in length and weighing under 5 ounces, it has the footprint of a ghost, whether on an FX or DX-series (39mm equivalent focal length) camera. Complementing its condensed build are a specially designed hood and cap to protect without adding much bulk. The lens uses an all-element STM focusing system, has a 7-bladed diaphragm, and incorporates three aspherical elements for clean capture. Settings can be adjusted on-lens via a control ring, and it accepts a 52mm filter. Rounding out its everyday appeal, the Nikon 26mm is weather sealed so it can be taken virtually anywhere without worry.

