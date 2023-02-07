Master Spas names Terry Valmassoi as president and CEO

Valmassoi brings 40 years of experience in spa industry to the position

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Spas, a leading spa manufacturer, recently announced that Terry Valmassoi has been named president and CEO of the company.

The appointment comes following the retirement of Bob Lauter. Mr. Lauter and Mr. Valmassoi founded Master Spas in 1996, with a focus on innovation and developing spas to help the world live life better.

"When I put together the deal to purchase the spa division of Fort Wayne Pools, I thought I might be stepping out on my own. But Terry is a true entrepreneur and saw what I saw — an opportunity to build a spa company from the ground up," Mr. Lauter says. "Without him, it would have been a completely different company."

"So, the move from president to president and CEO is a natural progression because Terry has been so instrumental in the growth and operations at Master Spas."

Under their leadership, the company grew to become the world's largest swim spa manufacturer and largest portable hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of its product in the USA. The growth was driven by a culture of innovation and dedicated teamwork.

Mr. Valmassoi, a southern California native, has worked in the spa industry for more than 40 years. While he was attending college in 1978, he started his first business selling and installing hot tubs, and the following year, began a company that manufactured gelcoat spas. He earned his bachelor's degree from Long Beach State in financial management and continued establishing his role as a leader in the spa industry.

In his tenure at Master Spas, Mr. Valmassoi has overseen the day-to-day operations of the company, the expansion requirements to support continued growth, and developed a talented team dedicated to Master Spas culture and core values.

Mr. Valmassoi is active in the Fort Wayne community and is a member of the Business Forum, which is composed of nearly 80 active and retired business leaders.

"I am honored to be named president and CEO," he said. "Bob and I worked alongside each other for 30 years. Together, we had a passion for the industry, a passion for innovation and always pushing to do better.

"And that's something I will bring with me as we continue to grow the business."

Master Spas serves customers worldwide through their network of dealers throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific. The company produces high-quality hot tubs and swim spas, including Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas. This swim spa line was designed with input from 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps.

"My focus, as we move forward, will be strategic planning and how we can continue to grow the business, take care of our customers, and support the community," he said. "We will do it the way we have done in the past — with continual creative thought, innovation, and passion for all that we do."

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 614,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 45-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and largest portable hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of our product in the USA. The company's executive team boasts more than 200 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com.

