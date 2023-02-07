LEGENDARY RESTAURANT, SERENDIPITY3, CREATES $250K "DIAMOND" FRRROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE WITH THE ICONIC JEWELRY DESIGNER LORRAINE SCHWARTZ IN HONOR OF VALENTINE'S DAY

The New York City restaurant partnered with legendary jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to create a special, limited-time diamond version of their signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark that's home to the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is taking their dessert game to the next level. Available only on February 14th, restaurant patrons now have the opportunity to order Serendipity3's very first Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, in partnership with famous diamonds and fine jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz .

The Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is placed in a Serendipity3 Goblet dripping with Austrian crystals that is made by Kellie DeFries , otherwise known as "Crystal Ninja." The goblet is filled with the restaurant's iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas and topped with a cloud of whipped cream sprinkled with edible "diamond" glitter and 23K edible gold gilded chocolate shavings with gold straws that accompany a gilded chocolate sphere filled with edible diamonds. Placed on top of the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is a Lorraine Schwartz designed handmade 18k white gold diamond bypass ring with a 0.69 carat natural fancy pink heart shape diamond and a 0.77 carat natural very light blue pear shape diamond surrounded by 1.15 carats of white diamond pave. This over-the-top Valentine's Day dessert is priced at $250,000.00.

"As big lovers of Lorraine Schwartz, we were thrilled to get to work with her on this special Valentine's Day Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate featuring some of her gorgeous pieces," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "The dessert is over-the-top in all the right ways and we know our Serendipity3 customers are absolutely going to love it."

Serendipity 3 will soon serve the 30 millionth Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at the legendary restaurant and it's no wonder that the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate has a history as rich as the drink itself. Served in a fish-bowl like goblet, with a cloud of whipped cream and shaved chocolate, the signature menu item, a secret blend of 14 exotic cocoas, has been sipped by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly, Cary Grant, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and even Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Lorraine Schwartz:

Lorraine Schwartz is an iconic jewelry designer best known for creating one of the most identifiable fine jewelry brands today. Her jewelry designs are equally beloved, powerful, and unique. Schwartz has created some of the most memorable red-carpet transcendent fashion moments of our time, and is known for designing some of the most highly publicized celebrity engagement rings of the last decade. Her designs have been widely coveted by iconic style makers and global influencers including Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, Adele, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie.

About Kellie DeFries:

Otherwise known as "Crystal Ninja," Kellie and her team are world-renowned artists who have traveled the globe doing applied arts exclusively with flatback crystals. Kellie and her team have built a successful business teaching, creating beautiful works of art, and changing the crystal application industry. The Crystal Ninjas travel extensively doing large-scale crystal installations from staircases, elevators, street signs, automobiles, and more. They participate in product launches, trade show artwork, and even Fine Art applications.

