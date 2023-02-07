Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner, 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee and 10x-Blues Music Award-Winning Drummer, Guitarist, Vocalist & Songwriter CEDRIC BURNSIDE on Thursday March 9 at 7 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Blues Musician CEDRIC BURNSIDE, whose last 3 albums have received GRAMMY® Award Nominations for "Best Traditional Blues Album", performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday March 9 at 7 P.M. Tickets for Cedric Burnside at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner, 3x-GRAMMY® Nominee and 10x-Blues Music Award-Winning Drummer, Guitarist, Vocalist & Songwriter CEDRIC BURNSIDE on Thursday March 9 at 7 P.M. Cedric Burnside's 3 GRAMMY® Award Nominated Albums for "Best Traditional Blues Album" — Descendants of Hill Country (2015); Benton County Relic (2018); and I Be Trying (which won the 2022 GRAMMY® Award) are all capstone statements for a lifetime of musical labor channeling the blues spirit on drums, guitar, and vocals in the North Mississippi Hill Country tradition.

GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 10x-Blues Music Award-Winning Drummer, Guitarist, Vocalist & Songwriter CEDRIC BURNSIDE performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 9 at 7 P.M. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com and at www.jimmysoncongress.com (PRNewswire)

"Excellent new album," says ROLLING STONE (2021 Album Review of 'I Be Trying')

"'Benton County Relic' will stand the test of time"

— GLIDE MAGAZINE (2018 Album Review 'Benton County Relic')

"'I Be Trying' as a whole is destined to be a classic. The entire album is a showcase of modern Mississippi Hill Country Blues. This album is the one that solidifies Cedric Burnside 's legacy as one of the finest blues artists in the country."

— AMERICAN HIGHWAYS (2021 Album Review 'I Be Trying')

CEDRIC BURNSIDE was born in the blues as much as he was in funk, rock, and soul. These latter sensibilities are reflected across his work, as he drives Mississippi Hill Country blues into grooves that lend themselves readily to an urgent, modern moment. By age 13, Burnside was on the road with his "Big Daddy" Burnside, playing drums, being raised up by the music and the road, and developing the next, electric generation of the Mississippi Hill Country calling and sound.

The blues is music for the past, present, and future—and few artists simultaneously exemplify those multiple temporal moments of the genre like Cedric Burnside. Burnside has been Nominated for 14 Blues Music Awards - winning 10 of them. Burnside's wins include 8x-"Blues Drummer of the Year", "Best Traditional Blues Album" (2015's Descendants of Hill Country), and "Best New Artist Debut" (2009). Burnside also has 3 Nominations for "Traditional Blues Male Artist of the Year" (2016, 2019 and most recently in 2022).

Burnside's GRAMMY® Award-Winning Album, I Be Trying ("Best Traditional Blues Album"), pushes just beyond his long-time roles as Hill Country blues collaborator, torchbearer, and innovator into the rooms of the artist's inner life. Burnside's signature approach and contribution to the genre—electricity, intention, and timeless timbre—is seamlessly complemented here by star collaborators Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, North Mississippi Allstars guitarist Luther Dickinson, and principal collaborator Reed Watson on drums.

CEDRIC BURNSIDE Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the CEDRIC BURNSIDE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 9 at 7 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

