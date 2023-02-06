YOSHIKI ANNOUNCED AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR STANFORD UNIVERSITY CONFERENCE: "THE FUTURE OF SOCIAL TECH"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford University's Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center (APARC), a part of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, has announced that YOSHIKI will be featured on a keynote panel at their upcoming conference, "The Future of Social Tech: Nurturing Skills and Markets for Social Impact Innovation".

Yoshiki (PRNewswire)

The conference, which will be the inaugural event in a special series recognizing Shorenstein APARC's 40th Anniversary, will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:30am at Stanford University's Paul Brest Hall.

The conference is free and open to the public.

Registration is required and will open on February 1, 2023, at 10am Pacific Time.

Information:

https://aparc.fsi.stanford.edu/events/future-social-tech-nurturing-skills-and-markets-social-impact-innovation

The event will be livestreamed via APARC's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/stanfordaparc

Hosted by APARC's Japan Program, the conference will also feature renowned entrepreneurs, investors, content creators, and scholars, including Stanford experts Larry Diamond, Francis Fukuyama, and Kiyoteru Tsutsui.

YOSHIKI's panel is themed, "The Future of Entertainment and Contents Business: Taking on Global Challenges", and will be moderated by Ichiro Fujisaki, former Japanese Ambassador to the United States.

Stanford University is one of the world's most prestigious universities, whose graduates include founders of Yahoo! and Google, Nobel Prize winners, professional athletes, and numerous entrepreneurs of the world.

YOSHIKI has been described as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history". He is the leader of the legendary rock band X Japan, and The Last Rockstars. With multiple global accomplishments in his career, including composing the theme song for the Golden Globes, he became the first Asian musician to perform at the world's greatest music halls including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, and a solo performance at Carnegie Hall. He is also the founder of Yoshiki Foundation America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit organization, and has long been committed to philanthropy.

YOSHIKI Website: https://www.yoshiki.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/yoshikiofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/

Media Advisory and Press Contact

Journalists interested in covering the conference should contact Shorenstein APARC's Communications Manager Michael Breger at mbreger@stanford.edu by February 21 at 9:00 a.m. PT to register. At the venue, they will be required to present a press credential from an established news organization. Freelance reporters should email a letter from the news organization for which they work to Michael Breger by the February 21 deadline. The press area is limited and press seating is not guaranteed.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yoshiki