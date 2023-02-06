One of the nation's healthcare visionaries and pioneering radiologists, Dr. Brody brings deep industry knowledge to advance Sirona and its cloud-native Radiology Operating System (RadOS).

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical, the company behind RadOS (radiology's first cloud-native, unified workflow platform), today announced that William R. Brody, MD, PhD has joined the company's Board of Directors to help elevate radiology's impact on clinical healthcare.

Sirona Medical committed to elevating the field of radiology. (PRNewswire)

William R. Brody

, MD, PhD joins Sirona Medical's Board of Directors to help accelerate radiology's IT transformation.

"Radiology is at an important crossroads," said Dr. Brody. "One version of the future will see Radiologists play an elevated role in clinical healthcare - wielding powerful analytical software tools to transform their work product and position the specialty as healthcare's definitive informatics experts. The alternative future would see Radiology's value diminished - siphoned off by downstream providers as the relentless commoditization of imaging continues. I'm looking forward to working with Cameron and the Sirona team to deliver radiologists the tools they need for a brighter future."

Dr. Brody served for 12 years as President of Johns Hopkins University after holding several appointments as professor and director of the Department of Radiology, professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, professor of Biomedical Engineering and Radiologist-in-Chief of the Johns Hopkins Hospital. In 1973, Dr. Brody switched fields from cardiac surgery to diagnostic imaging when the CT scanner was invented, making seminal contributions to CT, MRI and diagnostic ultrasound. Brody resigned his Stanford tenured professorship to become CEO of Resonex, Inc., a new MRI technology company he co-founded, focused on non-invasive diagnosis of cardiovascular disease.

Brody's accomplishments have earned him fellowships at the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Institute of Biomedical Engineering, the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the American Heart Association, the American College of Radiology, and the American College of Cardiology. He is one of the few individuals to be a member of both the National Academy of Science's Institute of Medicine as well as its National Academy of Engineering. He also served as the President of The Salk Institute from 2009 to 2015.

"Radiology's broken IT foundation is preventing the specialty's second golden age," said Cameron Andrews, Founder & CEO of Sirona Medical. "As an early pioneer in advanced imaging, Dr. Brody was on the bleeding edge of radiology's first golden era: when new kinds of imaging data allowed radiologists to see further into human disease. I'm excited to work with Dr. Brody and the Sirona team to give radiologists the tools to power this second golden age: when new ways of analyzing image data will empower radiologists to again see further into the human condition."

"The future of radiology requires a new software foundation," said Brody. "Plenty of vendors speak about this cloud-native future. Sirona has spent the last four years building it. I'm excited to join Sirona's Board at this moment, as the company looks toward the General Availability of the RadOS platform this Spring."

To learn more about AI innovation in medical imaging, watch this ImagingWire podcast on How Radiology Can Thrive in Value Based Care with Sirona CEO Cameron Andrews, RevealDX CEO Chris Wood, and ImagingWire CEO Jake Fishman.

About Sirona Medical Inc.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical Inc. is building radiology's first and only cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications — worklist, viewer, reporter, PACS, and AI — onto a single, streamlined Workspace. Built by engineers, developers, and in-house radiologists working side by side, Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS) gives radiologists AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. For more information, please visit www.sironamedical.com

William R. Brody, MD, PhD (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirona Medical