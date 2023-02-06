United Advisor Group Launches as Independent Registered Investment Advisor, Chooses Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custodian

The Newly Formed RIA Selects Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custodian

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Advisor Group announced the initial transitions of advisors to its recently created Independent Registered Investment Advisor. The firm has selected Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as its custody service provider.

United Advisor Group will bring together multiple founding advisors from a variety of independent broker-dealers and independent RIAs in a unified, single-tier partnership model. In addition to the initial partners transitioning to United Advisor Group, the group plans to bring on additional advisors, growing its cumulative AUM to over $750 million within the next 12 months.

United Advisors Group has been designed with a unique structure to benefit its partners and advisors who are running their own businesses. The founders have structured the organization to facilitate collaboration with like-minded advisors, avoiding the potential issues that can arise from traditional business models.

"As an RIA, it is our responsibility to provide solutions in a fiduciary capacity. Goldman Sachs stands out among custodians in providing the highest quality and broadest range of resources, tools, and research that cannot be found elsewhere," comments Ray Gettins, CRC®, Director of United Advisor Group. "Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions furthers our ability to carry out our mission to give mid-sized, well-run practices access to resources that would otherwise be out of reach. It's truly unique; we can aggregate and consolidate services while still allowing these Advisors to remain independent and maintain their established brand."

"We're excited to align with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions, a new player in the custody space with a unique approach," Gettins continues. "Through our relationship, we will gain access to the tools, resources, and execution capabilities that will allow us to continue providing our clients with institutional-grade guidance and asset management services, as well as expand these services further."

United Advisor Group provides the resources, technology, and services an advisor needs. However, advisors are not limited to UAG services. They can use what works best for them and their clients, making the most of the choices available to them.

"United Advisors Group's ambitious growth plans align nicely with our custody offering, and we are proud to be supporting their journey as our business continues to expand," said Bill Dalton, Head of New Business at Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. "We are thrilled that United Advisors Group has placed their trust in us, recognizing the quality of our people, digital onboarding capabilities, and direct access to Goldman Sachs."

About United Advisor Group

United Advisor Group is an Independent RIA created by independent investment professionals to deliver the best products & solutions for each advisor's client. As a single-tier partnership, each firm comprising UAG can be the advisor for all the client assets through strategic partnerships. The United Advisor Group model allows each partner or firm to grow autonomously while at the same time leveraging the strength of the group for better pricing and access to superior products/solutions for their clients. We believe our ownership structure aligns the interests of the RIA, Advisor, and Client to provide superior results.

