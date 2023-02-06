Evolve Media Announces RealityTea Relaunch, New Editor, & Expanded Entertainment Content Strategy

Evolve's reality television staple is serving up a new flavor of tea under an all-new Managing Editor.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most influential internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of an all-new RealityTea.

RealityTea Gets User-Friendly Redesign, Powerful New CMS, Etc.

The new RealityTea has been relaunched as part of an ongoing partnership with the leading web engineering firm, XWP. The significant upgrade features a new-and-improved CMS, for quick and efficient content production, and an updated front-end, optimized for user-friendliness.

The relaunch included the introduction of a new Managing Editor, Kim Stempel. Under Stempel, RealityTea will roll out broader coverage of popular reality television shows, celebrities, and more.

"The focus of Reality Tea will continue to serve its fans the hottest news from the world of reality television in a user-friendly, fan-forward environment," said Kim Stempel, Managing Editor for Reality. "The site will feature news, recaps, and other content that will offer fans a broad view of the reality television landscape."

RealityTea, Other Evolve Entertainment O&Os Prepare For Database Rollout

RealityTea is part of a string of Evolve Media O&O relaunches, focusing first on realigning and strengthening the entertainment category, which now includes updated websites for GameRevolution, ComingSoon, SuperHeroHype, and Momtastic.

Evolve entertainment brands will be the first to debut robust, interconnected databases across streaming, movies, video games, TV shows, actors, voice actors, directors, reality TV stars, and much more.

"The RealityTea relaunch is another step in strengthening Evolve-owned and operated brands," explained Anthony Severino, VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC. "Evolve's entertainment category has never been better primed for success," Severino continued.

"The upcoming database launch will allow Evolve media to bridge various entertainment audiences together," said Aaron Broder, Founder, and CEO of Evolve Media LLC. "Users can learn everything there is to know about their favorite show or the cast itself," Broder added.

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web publishing, Evolve Media owned and operated websites represent the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC's partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About RealityTea

RealityTea is a complete guide to everything happening in reality television, spilling the hottest tea, 24 hours a day, since 2009. Devoted reality TV fans get their daily cup of news, gossip, photos, and episode recaps – with a unique touch of humor.

