Chartwells Higher Education's "Delight-Ful" Event Returns with 500,000 Acts of Kindness and a New Student-Curated Menu

Delight-Ful, a week-long event, will encourage random acts of kindness and giving back to local communities across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced "Delight-Ful," a nationwide event designed to celebrate, carry out, and encourage random acts of kindness across the country. A part of Chartwells' award-winning Joy-Ful campaign, Delight-Ful will take place from February 13 to February 17, 2023.

Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services) (PRNewsfoto/Chartwells Higher Education) (PRNewswire)

Based on student feedback, Delight-Ful is expanding to a week-long celebration across all 300 Chartwells campuses. In addition, campuses will feature a student-curated menu that will highlight menu items voted on by students prior to the event. Featured menu options include a variety of foods, from birria street tacos to acai bowls, poke bowls, plant-forward foods, and more.

"Given the success of last year's event, we're pleased to provide more opportunities that invite students and the campus community to celebrate kindness with a focus on food," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "With the student-curated menu, we hope to bring students a voice to their dining program and create opportunities to make lifelong connections."

Throughout the week, Chartwells' associates, students, and staff will also collectively carry out 500,000 random acts of kindness nationwide. With fun activities like DIY craft stations, flower arrangement booths, therapy dogs, and pay-it-forward initiatives like kindness walls with positive affirmations and compliment cards, Delight-Ful will spread cheer and kindness for millions of students in campus communities across the country.

Locally, schools are hosting a variety of events to celebrate goodwill and give back to students or the community. Lasell University is providing winter essentials and staple food items for students to create bags that will be donated to local community partners in need. Other schools, like California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), are hosting Chef Jarvis Greene, 2x Super Bowl Champion and culinary entrepreneur, who will create unique dishes for students to try. And at Siena Heights University, students will be able to make their own dog treats to deliver to the local animal shelter as well as write messages of encouragement on stickers to give out to a friend.

Delight-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Delight-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/ .

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

Contact:

Meredith Rosenberg

914-935-5326

meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education