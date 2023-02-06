Bankers See Weak Loan Demand Amid Increased Deposit Competition

Most bank respondents predict loan demand will continue to fall in the year ahead

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a possible recession looming, bankers have already seen loan demand fall—and they expect it to keep dropping, according to a new survey released today by IntraFi.

The survey—which polled the top executives at 449 banks nationwide—found that a slight majority said loan demand had decreased over the past year, a 23-percentage-point jump from a year earlier. Only three in 10 noted a rise during that same period. Looking ahead over the next 12 months, 53% said they expect loan demand to fall further, a 41-point increase from the same question a year ago.

"Banker expectations regarding loan demand reversed direction in 2022," said Mark Jacobsen, CEO and Cofounder of IntraFi. "They see loan demand decreasing this year partly because of a belief that a recession is highly likely, and there has already been a softening market for credit."

With interest rates at their highest level since 2007, banks are also seeing heightened competition for deposits—and facing the prospect it may get even tougher. Eighty-eight percent of bank executives who responded to the fourth quarter survey said deposit competition worsened over the past 12 months, an 81-point jump from a year earlier. Eighty-four percent said they expect competition to increase over the next 12 months, a 43-point increase from a year ago.

As a result, many banks have begun to raise their own rates to retain existing deposits and attract additional funding. At least 94% of survey respondents increased rates on deposits in some manner. Thirty-six percent hiked rates on all deposits, while another 18% increased rates according to customer type. Sixteen percent of respondents said they increased rates on time deposits, while 12% increased rates based on deposit size, and an equal number said they increased rates when a customer was ready to leave.

The battle over deposits comes as the vast majority of bank respondents expect a recession to hit soon. Seventy percent believe a recession will occur sometime this year, while 24% of those surveyed said a recession has already started. Despite increased confidence in how the Federal Reserve is managing inflation, two-thirds of respondents said that the U.S. economy is headed toward a harder landing than expected. Fifty-eight percent predict economic conditions for their institutions will worsen over the next 12 months, a 38-point increase from a year earlier.

Other key findings included:

Deposit Competition —Four in five (84%) bank executives predict deposit competition will increase over the next 12 months. Only 3% expect a decrease while 13% expect the situation to remain the same.





Funding Costs—Survey respondents who reported higher funding costs rose to 94%, an 11-point increase from the third quarter and an 86-point increase a year earlier. Nearly 90% predict funding costs will increase over the next 12 months, a 26-point increase from a year earlier.

This survey was conducted online over the course of two weeks from January 3-17.

