WellBiz Brands Inc. Drives Continued Growth and Innovation in 2022

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc. (WBB), the pre-eminent beauty and wellness platform, shared 2022 results from the record-breaking year the company experienced. With nearly $600 million in systemwide sales, awarding nearly 150 franchise licenses and opening locations in 20 new markets, 2022 marked a year of tremendous growth for the company. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®.

As the leader in female-focused brands, WBB creates best-in-class experiences that consumers love and remember. Fueled by a Support Center team committed to bringing that vision to life, WBB now spans 900 units, both domestically and internationally, serving close to 250,000 members.

"2022 was another incredible year for WellBiz Brands as we continue to provide unparalleled self-care experiences across the beauty and wellness industries. At WellBiz Brands, our mission is to provide personalized services for guests, allowing them to unwind, unplug and recharge," said Jeremy Morgan, WellBiz Brands' CEO. "We have the same focus and commitment to supporting franchisees, providing them with the tools and resources they need to both grow their business and support their teams. We are in the people business and staying focused on the core of what makes us successful has helped us reach our biggest milestones yet."

2022 marked the unveiling of the rebranded Radiant Waxing brand, the new name and brand identity of the former LunchboxWax® brand. The Radiant Waxing name was chosen to align the luxury waxing concept with a more approachable and aspirational brand identity that appeals to a broader audience. The Radiant Waxing brand is a standout in the waxing industry, providing a refined waxing experience. The brand also has proprietary formulated products that guests can incorporate into daily self-care regimens at home. The brand was recently recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, along with the Amazing Lash Studio and Drybar brands, as one of the fastest growing brands in franchising.

The portfolio company also named two new members to its leadership team. Jason Losco was appointed Chief Development Officer, charged with accelerating the next phase of the company's growth domestically and internationally. Ariel Clay was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, leading digital, brand marketing, innovation, revenue strategies and service provider recruitment efforts.

With a diversified portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, WellBiz Brands offers experienced and prospective entrepreneurs the opportunity to find a business that fits both their passions and their goals. For more information please visit: WellBizbrands.com .

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. With an expertise in digital marketing, the company runs a cross-brand digital marketing program that drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz One, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchise owners driving member engagement and retention. With in-house expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides its franchisees with a leading edge in their industries. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands is the future of customer-centric, membership-based brands. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizbrands.com .

