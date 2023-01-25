Steel Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Annual 2022 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Annual 2022 Performance Highlights:
- Record net sales of $22.3 billion
- Record operating income of $5.1 billion and net income of $3.9 billion
- Record cash flow from operations of $4.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 billion
- Record steel fabrication segment earnings of $2.4 billion
- Record steel and steel fabrication shipments of 12.2 million tons and 856,000 tons, respectively
- Added to the S&P500® Index
- Share repurchases of $1.8 billion of the company's common stock, representing 12 percent of its outstanding shares
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2022 financial results. The company reported fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $4.8 billion and net income of $635 million, or $3.61 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company's fourth quarter adjusted net income was $769 million, or $4.37 per diluted share:
- Additional performance-based companywide special compensation of $24 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company's exceptional annual performance, and
- Costs of $168 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, associated with startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
The company also realized a fourth quarter 2022 benefit of $19 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, related to state and federal prior year return to provision reconciliations.
Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2022 earnings were $5.03 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $5.46 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.43 per diluted share associated with the startup of Sinton. Prior year fourth quarter earnings were $5.49 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $5.78 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.18 per diluted share associated with Sinton, additional performance-based companywide special compensation of $0.08 per diluted share, and a contribution to the company's charitable foundation of $0.04 per diluted share.
"The team delivered a tremendous operational and financial performance during 2022, achieving record net sales of $22.3 billion, operating income of $5.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Numerous individual operating and financial records were attained during the year. Across the company, our teams achieved best-in-class performance, while keeping each other safe. I am proud to work alongside each of them. Based on their performance, we achieved record annual cash flow from operations of $4.5 billion and ended the year with record liquidity of $3.4 billion, while at the same time meaningfully growing our business through significant organic growth investments, acquisitions, maintaining a positive cash dividend profile, and executing on our share repurchase program. We believe we are already one of the lowest carbon emission steel producers in the world, yet our teams continue to make great progress toward achieving our decarbonization goals. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term, strategic growth, and ongoing value creation.
"Domestic steel demand was solid throughout the year supported most significantly by the construction, automotive, industrial, and energy sectors," continued Millett. "Customer steel inventories remained at below historical averages for most of the year, allowing for steady order patterns. Our steel operations achieved record 2022 annual shipments of 12.2 million tons and its second highest annual operating income of $3.1 billion. The strength in the non-residential construction market drove earnings for our steel fabrication business, resulting in record annual shipments of 856,000 tons and record 2022 operating income of $2.4 billion. Despite a challenging pricing environment throughout much of the year, our metals recycling teams achieved operating income of $130 million. The strength of our diversified, value-added circular manufacturing model was certainly evidenced in 2022."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Comments
Fourth quarter 2022 operating income for the company's steel operations was $178 million, lower than sequential third quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments and metal spread compression, particularly within the company's flat rolled operations. Metal spread compression was amplified by higher raw material costs, as the company's steel operations work through high priced pig iron ordered in early 2022 in reaction to the Ukraine and Russia supply-chain disruptions. The fourth quarter 2022 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $257 sequentially to $1,124 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills declined $58 to $414 per ton.
Fourth quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations improved sequentially to $14 million, based on stronger shipments and increased metal margins, which more than offset lower ferrous and nonferrous scrap selling values. The company believes North American scrap prices have firmed with expectations for somewhat seasonally stronger pricing in the first quarter 2023.
The company's steel fabrication business achieved another record quarter, with operating income of $682 million, based on steady realized selling values, lower steel input costs, and a continued steady non-residential construction demand environment. Fourth quarter 2022 steel fabrication shipments of 209,000 tons were strong, and the outlook remains positive, supported by strong product pricing and the company's order backlog extending well into 2023.
Annual 2022 Comparison
Annual 2022 net income was a record $3.9 billion, or $20.92 per diluted share, with record net sales of $22.3 billion, as compared to net income of $3.2 billion, or $15.56 per diluted share, with net sales of $18.4 billion in 2021. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company's 2022 adjusted net income was $4.2 billion, or $22.68 per diluted share:
- Additional performance-based companywide special compensation of $24 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company's exceptional record annual performance, and
- Costs of $439 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, associated with construction and startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs, performance based special compensation, and a contribution to the company's charitable foundation, annual 2021 net income would have been $3.3 billion, or $16.09 per diluted share.
Annual 2022 record net sales increased 21 percent and operating income increased 18 percent to a record $5.1 billion, when compared to 2021. Higher net sales and earnings were driven by record product pricing and volume within the company's steel fabrication business, resulting in record annual segment operating income of $2.4 billion. In comparison to last year, average 2022 annual steel fabrication selling values more than doubled to $4,976 per ton. Operating income for the company's steel operations was $3.1 billion in 2022, based on record volume and stable average steel product pricing coupled with a six percent increase in average per ton melted scrap costs.
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved record annual cash flow from operations of $4.5 billion during 2022. The company also invested $909 million in capital investments, funded growth acquisitions of $357 million, paid cash dividends of $237 million, and repurchased $1.8 billion of its common stock representing 12 percent of its outstanding shares, while increasing liquidity to a record $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Outlook
"Customer order entry activity continues to be healthy across our businesses," said Millett. "Steel pricing has firmed, and our order activity and backlogs remain solid. We believe North American steel consumption will increase in 2023, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. Our steel fabrication operation's order backlog also remains historically strong based on volume and forward pricing levels reaching past the first half of 2023. Since acquiring ROCA in October, their integration into our Mexican metals recycling operations is also proceeding well and will benefit our scrap and steel businesses in 2023. This environment, in combination with our existing and recently announced expansion initiatives, are firm drivers for our continued growth in the coming years.
"Steel Dynamics is in a position of strength as we enter 2023. We are ramping up operations at our new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace flat rolled steel mill located in Texas. The product quality is excellent, and grade development and dimensional tolerances have exceeded our expectations. Based on our current forecast, we expect Sinton's annual utilization to be around 80 percent for 2023. Also, our four additional value-added flat rolled steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, are expected to begin operating in the second half of 2023. One set will be located onsite at Sinton, providing it with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat rolled steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division to support growing coated flat rolled steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations.
"We are quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise," said Millett. "The team has placed orders for critical equipment, and the rolling mill site location in Columbus, Mississippi is exceptional. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry — however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation. Our customers and our people are also incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.
"Our commitment is to the welfare and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the growing needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We believe there are strong drivers for our continued growth, and we remain in a position of strength. Our planned investments in a new state-of-the-art low-carbon aluminum flat rolled mill and associated recycled aluminum slab centers continues our strategic growth, is aligned with our core steelmaking and recycling platforms, benefits many of our existing customers, and provides for future value creation. We are well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth," concluded Millett.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months
December 31,
December 31,
Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sept. 30, 2022
Net sales
$
4,826,287
$
5,310,657
$
22,260,774
$
18,408,850
$
5,651,707
Costs of goods sold
3,838,740
3,548,820
16,142,943
13,046,426
4,187,278
Gross profit
987,547
1,761,837
6,117,831
5,362,424
1,464,429
Selling, general and administrative expenses
142,602
182,290
545,621
643,976
132,627
Profit sharing
79,218
143,243
452,551
388,111
105,122
Amortization of intangible assets
6,679
7,178
27,837
29,232
6,836
Operating income
759,048
1,429,126
5,091,822
4,301,105
1,219,844
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
23,855
12,338
91,538
57,209
25,347
Other expense (income), net
(23,257)
7,940
(20,785)
34,826
(13,975)
Income before income taxes
758,450
1,408,848
5,021,069
4,209,070
1,208,472
Income tax expense
119,439
313,151
1,141,577
962,256
289,997
Net income
639,011
1,095,697
3,879,492
3,246,814
918,475
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,147)
(5,192)
(16,818)
(32,748)
(4,150)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
634,864
$
1,090,505
$
3,862,674
$
3,214,066
$
914,325
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
3.63
$
5.53
$
21.06
$
15.67
$
5.07
Weighted average common shares outstanding
174,706
197,346
183,393
205,115
180,264
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
3.61
$
5.49
$
20.92
$
15.56
$
5.03
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
175,892
198,794
184,622
206,615
181,613
Dividends declared per share
$
0.34
$
0.26
$
1.36
$
1.04
$
0.34
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
1,628,417
$
1,243,868
Short-term investments
628,215
-
Accounts receivable, net
2,056,051
1,916,434
Inventories
3,129,964
3,531,130
Other current assets
195,371
209,591
Total current assets
7,638,018
6,901,023
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,373,665
4,751,430
Intangible assets, net
267,507
295,345
Goodwill
502,067
453,835
Other assets
378,727
129,601
Total assets
$
14,159,984
$
12,531,234
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,017,238
$
1,280,555
Income taxes payable
6,520
13,746
Accrued expenses
951,204
835,894
Current maturities of long-term debt
57,334
97,174
Total current liabilities
2,032,296
2,227,369
Long-term debt
3,013,241
3,008,702
Deferred income taxes
889,103
854,905
Other liabilities
129,539
120,087
Total liabilities
6,064,179
6,211,063
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
181,503
211,414
Equity
Common stock
650
649
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,459,513)
(2,674,267)
Additional paid-in capital
1,212,566
1,218,933
Retained earnings
11,375,765
7,761,417
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
889
(2,091)
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
8,130,357
6,304,641
Noncontrolling interests
(216,055)
(195,884)
Total equity
7,914,302
6,108,757
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,159,984
$
12,531,234
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$
639,011
$
1,095,697
$
3,879,492
$
3,246,814
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
102,241
86,280
384,202
347,653
Equity-based compensation
19,559
20,950
59,240
57,715
Deferred income taxes
33,200
133,533
37,186
322,007
Other adjustments
97
(325)
(1,795)
(3,240)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
306,990
(23,639)
(110,560)
(944,516)
Inventories
258,871
(633,359)
413,262
(1,685,834)
Other assets
2,390
16,327
(6,884)
(2,491)
Accounts payable
(136,279)
85,173
(289,042)
557,735
Income taxes receivable/payable
(115,199)
(192,712)
31,623
(105,921)
Accrued expenses
32,547
135,974
63,679
414,214
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,143,428
723,899
4,460,403
2,204,136
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(344,201)
(204,541)
(908,902)
(1,006,239)
Purchases of short-term investments
(292,886)
-
(927,584)
-
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
248,156
-
297,950
-
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(86,452)
-
(134,090)
-
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
(222,480)
-
Other investing activities
6,497
3,546
15,837
6,819
Net cash used in investing activities
(468,886)
(200,995)
(1,879,269)
(999,420)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
414,324
456,644
1,465,257
1,516,556
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(380,424)
(426,664)
(1,507,475)
(1,522,002)
Dividends paid
(60,032)
(51,943)
(237,163)
(212,968)
Purchase of treasury stock
(413,015)
(329,818)
(1,800,905)
(1,060,632)
Other financing activities
(27,473)
(22,955)
(116,298)
(50,423)
Net cash used in financing activities
(466,620)
(374,736)
(2,196,584)
(1,329,469)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
207,922
148,168
384,550
(124,753)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,425,997
1,101,201
1,249,369
1,374,122
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,633,919
$
1,249,369
$
1,633,919
$
1,249,369
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
41,498
$
41,158
$
100,994
$
103,374
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
196,494
$
366,322
$
1,063,844
$
737,157
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
External Net Sales
Steel
$
2,937,034
$
3,786,221
$
14,562,377
$
13,199,142
$
3,762,496
$
4,142,021
$
3,720,826
Steel Fabrication
1,089,979
680,006
4,245,986
1,761,647
929,981
1,085,753
1,140,273
Metals Recycling
463,282
550,674
2,164,708
2,183,472
579,625
649,736
472,065
Other
335,992
293,756
1,287,703
1,264,589
297,800
335,368
318,543
Consolidated Net Sales
$
4,826,287
$
5,310,657
$
22,260,774
$
18,408,850
$
5,569,902
$
6,212,878
$
5,651,707
Operating Income
Steel
$
178,487
$
1,366,880
$
3,110,355
$
4,376,079
$
1,166,945
$
1,106,659
$
658,264
Steel Fabrication
681,904
237,639
2,424,819
365,414
466,916
599,232
676,767
Metals Recycling
14,240
43,581
129,933
195,464
48,146
57,629
9,918
874,631
1,648,100
5,665,107
4,936,957
1,682,007
1,763,520
1,344,949
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(6,679)
(7,178)
(27,837)
(29,232)
(7,162)
(7,160)
(6,836)
Profit sharing expense
(79,218)
(143,243)
(452,551)
(388,111)
(128,469)
(139,742)
(105,122)
Non-segment operations
(29,686)
(68,553)
(92,897)
(218,509)
(51,509)
1,445
(13,147)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
759,048
$
1,429,126
$
5,091,822
$
4,301,105
$
1,494,867
$
1,618,063
$
1,219,844
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
639,011
$
1,095,697
$
3,879,492
$
3,246,814
$
1,107,354
$
1,214,652
$
918,475
Income taxes
119,439
313,151
1,141,577
962,256
350,376
381,765
289,997
Net interest expense
5,032
11,999
62,148
55,852
16,055
24,159
16,902
Depreciation
93,960
77,438
349,971
311,972
78,790
86,943
90,278
Amortization of intangible assets
6,679
7,178
27,837
29,232
7,162
7,160
6,836
Noncontrolling interest (a)
(4,839)
(5,242)
(18,373)
(33,257)
(3,272)
(5,456)
(4,806)
EBITDA
859,282
1,500,221
5,442,652
4,572,869
1,556,465
1,709,223
1,317,682
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses
8,361
(2,856)
713
(2,048)
300
(14,001)
6,053
Inventory valuation
9,143
6,101
37,292
6,495
11,125
9,328
7,696
Equity-based compensation
29,425
23,119
69,219
80,163
19,794
5,482
14,518
Adjusted EBITDA
$
906,211
$
1,526,585
$
5,549,876
$
4,657,479
$
1,587,684
$
1,710,032
$
1,345,949
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)
$
1,124
$
1,662
$
1,399
$
1,381
$
1,561
$
1,539
$
1,381
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)
$
414
$
490
$
475
$
447
$
474
$
538
$
472
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
1,761,738
1,416,890
6,771,141
5,868,734
1,551,845
1,690,832
1,766,726
Steel Processing divisions (d)
404,309
404,733
1,673,967
1,653,433
411,653
432,701
425,304
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
408,109
460,651
1,865,405
1,933,433
466,821
513,170
477,305
Engineered Bar Products Division
206,035
199,546
894,374
809,808
226,053
227,293
234,993
Roanoke Bar Division
126,346
132,318
589,449
595,879
143,619
157,652
161,832
Steel of West Virginia
87,701
86,381
363,832
356,353
94,837
92,597
88,697
Total Shipments (Tons)
2,994,238
2,700,519
12,158,168
11,217,640
2,894,828
3,114,245
3,154,857
External Shipments (Tons) (b)
2,614,079
2,277,865
10,410,469
9,559,617
2,409,763
2,691,918
2,694,709
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
2,681,597
2,395,437
10,720,704
9,844,170
2,508,184
2,737,460
2,793,463
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
268,471
274,479
1,053,852
1,093,472
260,890
266,781
257,710
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,357,706
1,275,062
5,301,774
5,442,478
1,265,222
1,358,729
1,320,117
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
527,699
434,335
1,826,112
1,867,810
437,228
438,001
423,184
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
5,222
$
3,325
$
4,976
$
2,236
$
4,424
$
5,001
$
5,245
Shipments (Tons)
208,956
204,497
855,641
789,118
210,237
218,007
218,441
(a) Net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests.
(b) Represents all steel operations
(c) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our electric arc furnace steel mills
(d) Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations
