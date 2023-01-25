Sling Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Kent, M.D., FACG, FACP, as Chief Medical Officer

- Dr. Kent brings greater than two decades of global industry experience to leadership team –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), today announced that Jeffrey Kent, M.D., FACG, FACP, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Dr. Kent will lead medical, clinical, and regulatory functions to support the global Phase 2b LIDS clinical trial evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of linsitinib, a small molecule insulin-like growth factor I receptor (IGF-1R) inhibitor, for the treatment TED.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Kent join our leadership team as we continue to enroll our Phase 2b trial evaluating linsitinib for the treatment of TED. As a proven industry leader, his depth of experience with rare diseases, including TED, will be especially valuable during this pivotal time at the company," said Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics. "Dr. Kent has an impressive track record across multiple franchises and therapeutic areas supporting global launches of orphan products. We look forward to having him join our management team as we rapidly advance the development of linsitinib."

Dr. Kent brings to Sling over two decades of life sciences experience in clinical development, medical affairs and medical/commercial strategy, including rare diseases, and multi-billion dollar product launches including TEPEZZA, CELEBREX, HUMIRA, and KRYSTEXXA. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs and Outcomes Research at Horizon Therapeutics where he managed and led all aspects of global medical affairs in support of rare, immune-modulating, rheumatology, and ophthalmology portfolios, including TEPEZZA for TED. Prior to Horizon, Dr. Kent was Executive Medical Director at Astellas Pharma where he led U.S. medical affairs and partnered with the research and development and commercial teams to collaborate on strategic planning. Before that, he worked at Abbott Laboratories where he served as Global Project Head for HUMIRA leading global medical affairs for all indications across rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Prior to Abbott, Dr. Kent was a Medical Director at Searle Pharmaceuticals where he was a key member of the COX-2 clinical development team leading to approvals of CELEBREX and BEXTRA. Over the course of 25 years, Dr. Kent has had the opportunity to support multiple New Drug Applications, Biologics License Applications, U.S. Food & Drug Administration Advisory Committee Meetings, and product launches around the world.

Dr. Kent earned a BA in economics from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. He then achieved his Doctor of Medicine from Jefferson Medical College and trained in Internal Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia followed by a clinical fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at RUSH Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. Subsequent to his fellowship, Dr. Kent stayed on at RUSH as an academic clinician with patient care and teaching responsibilities prior to joining the life sciences industry.

"I am excited to be joining Sling and look forward to working with the outstanding leadership team here in progressing the company's late-stage clinical trial in TED, with the goal of delivering a safe, effective and convenient treatment option to patients," said Dr. Kent. "There are patients worldwide suffering from TED, and they depend on the efforts of companies like Sling to bring them an easily accessible treatment option with the potential to improve their quality of life. I am honored to be part of that work."

