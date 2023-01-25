L7 and Tag.bio Team Up to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Leading life science platforms join to accelerate customers' roadmap toward Data+Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, the leader in DATA+INTELLIGENCE for the scientific enterprise, and Tag.bio, the leader in data mesh (a self-service, no-code/low-code, decentralized, domain-driven software platform), today announced a partnership that will enable organizations to remain sustainable at scale, and adapt to agile and growing needs.

"We are excited to partner with L7 to help their customers accelerate their digital transformation ..."

L7 is integrating Tag.bio's data mesh platform into its "life-leading unified platform," L7|ESP, and offering it to all existing and new customers. A virtual data mesh provides the best strategy to provide the most up-to-date data needed to make decisions and move life science, diagnostics, agriculture, and research customers toward real-time decision-making and problem-solving.

"We are excited to partner with L7 to help their customers accelerate their digital transformation and extract more value from their data," said Tom Covington, CEO of Tag.bio. "This partnership will provide L7 customers with an extensible data mesh at scale and will directly support L7's Data+Intelligence mission."

L7|ESP is a unified and composable platform with a single data fabric that reduces the total cost of operations while enabling the digital transformation of biologics operations, including research, process development, clinical operations, manufacturing, and quality control. The platform complies with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has several pre-built, best-in-class applications. L7| ESP's REST API library and Python SDK enable flexibility and extensibility to meet customer-specific requirements.

"L7 will work with Tag.bio to accelerate our customers' roadmap towards Data+Intelligence," said L7 CEO & President Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D. Adding, "L7 is working on several customer use cases in pharma, biotech, CDMO, and diagnostic markets. This solution will provide a valuable piece of the Data+Intelligence puzzle."

About L7 Informatics:

L7 Informatics reimagines data intelligence for modern life sciences and healthcare organizations, optimizing the flow of information between processes and people, unlocking innovation at every stage of the clinical, research, and manufacturing value chains. Our comprehensive operating environment and software stack bring flexible, secure, and collaborative data+intelligence to life sciences organizations. Our end-to-end transformation engine helps solve today's challenges and realize tomorrow's opportunities.

About Tag.bio

Tag.bio enables organizations to securely derive insights using data-as-products in a data mesh architecture. Customers use Tag.bio's data science platform to discover, share, and unite diverse, siloed data sets and execute workloads using a no-code/low-code data mesh framework. The data science platform (available in AWS and Azure Marketplaces) combines data sets, smart APIs, statistical and machine learning algorithms into data products (application layer) for users to discover insights via apps. Learn more at https://tag.bio.

