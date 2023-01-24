Webinar - New EU REACH SVHCs

Nine (9) New REACH SVHCs as of January 17 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 1 February 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the new January 17 2023 SVHCs. Four (4) of the nine (9) new SVHCs are potential flame retardants in electronics and will require SCIP updates for most electronics.

Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs) in components above 0.1% w/w require reporting of the product, component, and SVHC in the Substances In Products (SCIP) database. Four (4) of the new SVHCs have uses in electronics as flame retardants, of which two (2) of these substances are relatively common.

Claigan's webinar will discuss the uses of these substances, the risk materials, and the expected concentrations. A brief review of SCIP registration will follow the explanation of the new SVHCs with a focus on the expected SCIP updates triggered by these new substances.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

January 17 2023 REACH SVHC Updated

A brief review of the low risk new SVHCs

An in-depth review of the four higher risk new SVHCs

SCIP database declaration for REACH SVHCs

SCIP updates based on the January 17 2023 REACH SVHC update

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on February 1 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - New REACH SVHC (Jan 17 2023)

Date: 1 February 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4576073265476494176 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance for REACH SVHC. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH Restriction, SVHCs, PFAS, RoHS, and related global compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

View original content:

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.